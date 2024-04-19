Sports Schedule
Apr. 19—SATURDAY
North Daviess:
Tennis at Loogootee, 10 a.m.
Washington:
Softball v. Tell City, 11 a.m. (varsity only)
Tennis at Loogootee, 1 p.m.
Barr-Reeve:
Varsity Baseball at Vincennes Lincoln 10 a.m.
For the second consecutive season, the Miami Heat won the No. 8 seed in the NBA playoffs with a victory in the play-in tournament. The Heat defeated the Chicago Bulls, 112-91.
Skenes has struck out 27 in 12 2/3 scoreless innings pitched at Triple-A so far this season.
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has skipped the team's offseason workouts as he hopes to be traded to another club. But there has been little interest from other teams thus far.
The Commanders had an unusual visit with multiple QB prospects.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the rough debut from Jack Leiter, Logan Webb continuing to absolutely spin for the Giants, discuss things they love & hate, give their good, bad and Uggla for the week and react to the new Mets city connect uniforms.
Justin Pippen, the youngest son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, announced he will be playing college basketball next season at Michigan.
The Mets are one of eight teams debuting City Connect uniforms this season.
When Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia finally end their feud with fists Saturday night, it has the potential to either be a one-sided beatdown or a surprisingly compelling matchup.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a series of pickups to assist every manager, starting with a duo of Rockies ahead of a Colorado homestand.
Our NBA experts make their predictions for every first-round series in the playoffs.
Jeffrey Kessler is the lead attorney in what is shaping up to be the most revolutionary case in NCAA history.
The Detroit Lions revealed their new uniforms, which include a black jersey that head coach Dan Campell wanted the team to revive.
With more than two weeks of fantasy baseball data available to us, Dalton Del Don exposes the statistics we should be wary of.
The NHL Board of Governors is expected to approve the sale to Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith on Thursday.
We break down the first-round series between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers and make our series prediction.
Jimmy Butler was seen limping significantly on his way out of the arena on Wednesday.
Thompson is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.
Fred Zinkie examines two pitchers to deal while their value is trending up and a few others it's worth trying to acquire.
Caleb Williams will walk into an ideal situation. Seriously. Meanwhile, Josh Allen's potential No. 1 wideout could flash plenty of upside. And why not all-world tight end Brock Bowers?
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down how we can tap into the Braves' and Brewers' scorching starts.