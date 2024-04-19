Advertisement

Sports Schedule

Todd Lancaster, Washington Times-Herald, Ind.

Apr. 19—SATURDAY

North Daviess:

Tennis at Loogootee, 10 a.m.

Washington:

Softball v. Tell City, 11 a.m. (varsity only)

Tennis at Loogootee, 1 p.m.

Barr-Reeve:

Varsity Baseball at Vincennes Lincoln 10 a.m.