Sports Emmy Awards will honor 8 individuals as Gold and Silver Circle inductees

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will honor eight individuals as Gold and Silver Circle inductees during the Sports Emmy Awards on May 21.

Bob Steiner, a lead producer for Fox and CBS, and John Gilmartin, a coordinating producer and director for NBC, will be inducted into the Gold Circle for 50 years of distinguished service in the sports television industry.

Silver Circle inductees for 25 years are Drew Esocoff (director with NBC and ABC), Fred Gaudelli (producer and executive producer for NBC, ABC and ESPN), Pam Oliver (reporter/host for Fox, Showtime, TNT and ESPN), ESPN head of events and studio production Dave Roberts, Renata Sedzimir, (senior concept artist and senior designer, ESPN) and Jake Soto, (engineering management, MLB Network/WPIX).

The 45th annual Sports Emmy Awards will be held at at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York.

