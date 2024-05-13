Spokane Indians offense missing again, Hillsboro takes series finale 3-1

May 12—From staff reports

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Spokane Indians are happy to be headed home.

Manuel Pena ripped a two-out, two-run single in the sixth inning the and the Hillsboro Hops beat the Indians 3-1 in the finale of a six-game Northwest League series at Ron Tonkin Field on Sunday.

The second-place Indians (16-12) were limited to 10 runs in the series — four coming in their only win of the week on Wednesday. Spokane has lost four in a row and is 3-7 over the past 10 games.

The Hops (16-16) broke on top in the third inning. With two down Andrew Pinter drew a full count walk and scored from first on a double off the left field wall by Neyfy Castillo.

Hillsboro rallied for two more in the fifth in Staine's last inning of work. Staine got two quick outs, but then consecutive singles by David Martin, Pintar and Castillo loaded the bases. That brought up Pena, whose hard ground ball got through the right side of the infield to plate two runs and make it 3-0.

Staine allowed three runs on six hits and three walks with four strikeouts. The 23-year-old righty threw 75 pitches, 58 for strikes.

Spokane got on the board in the eighth. Cole Carrigg led off the inning with a hustle double and scored on a single by Dyan Jorge. But Kyle Karros hit into a double play and Juan Guerrero grounded out to end the inning.

Braiden Ward led off the Indians' ninth inning with a single but reliever Kyle Amendt struck out the next three to earn the save.

The Indians start a seven-game home series against the third-place Vancouver Canadians (14-13) on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Avista Stadium.