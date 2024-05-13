Spinning Back Clique (noon ET): Derrick Lewis interested in WWE, UFC Apex shows in 2024, Matt Brown retires, more

Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly live show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts.

This week’s panel of Matt Wells, Danny Segura, and Mike Bohn will join host “Gorgeous” George Garcia live at noon ET (9 a.m. PT) to discuss and debate the following topics:

UFC on ESPN 56 is in the books. It was a great night of fights in St. Louis that saw Derrick Lewis bounce back from defeat with a vicious knockout over Rodrigo Nascimento in the headlining act. The event also featured Joaquin Buckley’s fourth consecutive win at welterweight, Robelis Despaigne’s first professional loss, and much more. What do these results mean, and what’s next for the winners and losers? We break it all down.

Saturday’s event was one of the few UFC Fight Nights hosted outside the UFC Apex in 2024. There’s been a total of 16 UFC events this year and half of them have been hosted at the Apex – something that’s received criticism due to the lack of audience and atmosphere, along with the quality of the events themselves. UFC CEO Dana White said at the UFC on ESPN 56 post-fight press conference the promotion plans to cut down on the amount of events it hosts at the Apex and looks to get on the road more. But will it happen, or more importantly, can it happen? We discuss.

Matt Brown, one of the most seasoned and beloved fighters today, decided to hang up the gloves this past week. The longtime UFC welterweight said he leaves with no hard feelings toward the promotion, but did admit it wasn’t the way he hoped to walk away from MMA. Brown also indicated he’s done with MMA, but wouldn’t rule out competing in combat sports.