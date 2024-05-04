Matt Brown, owner of second-most knockouts in UFC history, announces MMA retirement

UFC welterweight Matt Brown is hanging up the gloves after 30 career octagon appearances.

Brown (24-19 MMA, 17-13 UFC) took to social media on Saturday and announced he’s retiring from MMA competition following a nearly 19-year career that began with his October 2018.

According to “The Immortal,” who turned 43 in January and hasn’t fought since a first-round knockout of Court McGee at UFC on ABC 4 in May 2023, he is leaving active competition to focus on other ventures in his career (via X):

Not doing it again. I’m out. That’s the announcement. My life will now be dedicated to serving others. Growing others in the martial arts and building businesses that can help the community and the world. pic.twitter.com/lWxE1RLEK2 — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) May 4, 2024

Not doing it again. I’m out. That’s the announcement. My life will now be dedicated to serving others. Growing others in the martial arts and building businesses that can help the community and the world.

Thanks to @danawhite and @ufc for giving me a platform to express myself and my brand but it is time to move on to bigger, better things! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) May 4, 2024

Thanks to @danawhite and @ufc for giving me a platform to express myself and my brand but it is time to move on to bigger, better things!

Brown exits the sport with 13 career UFC knockouts, which are second-most all-time in company history behind Derrick Lewis (14).

The American also has 15 stoppage wins under the UFC banner, which is tied with Dustin Poirier for fourth-most in promotional history behind only Charles Oliveira (20), Jim Miller (18) and Donald Cerrone (16).

Brown, who joined the UFC roster in June 2008 following a stint on Season 7 of “The Ultimate Fighter” reality series, has notable wins on his resume including Stephen Thompson, Mike Swick, Tim Means and Diego Sanchez.

Court McGee, UFC on ABC 4

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Matt Brown, UFC on ABC 4

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Matt Brown vs. Court McGee, UFC on ABC 4

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Charlotte - Brown vs McGee

May 13, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Matt Brown (red gloves) fights Court McGee (blue gloves)…

May 13, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Matt Brown (red gloves) fights Court McGee (blue gloves) in a welterweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Charlotte - Brown vs McGee

May 13, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; The referee ends a welterweight bout between Matt Brown…

May 13, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; The referee ends a welterweight bout between Matt Brown (red gloves) and Court McGee (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Charlotte - Brown vs McGee

May 13, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; The referee ends a welterweight bout between Matt Brown…

May 13, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; The referee ends a welterweight bout between Matt Brown (red gloves) and Court McGee (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Charlotte - Brown vs McGee

May 13, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; The referee ends a welterweight bout between Matt Brown…

May 13, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; The referee ends a welterweight bout between Matt Brown (red gloves) and Court McGee (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Charlotte - Brown vs McGee

May 13, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Matt Brown (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Court McGee…

May 13, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Matt Brown (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Court McGee (blue gloves) in a welterweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Charlotte - Brown vs McGee

May 13, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Matt Brown (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Court McGee…

May 13, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Matt Brown (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Court McGee (blue gloves) in a welterweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Charlotte - Brown vs McGee

May 13, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Matt Brown (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Court McGee…

May 13, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Matt Brown (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Court McGee (blue gloves) in a welterweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Charlotte - Brown vs McGee

May 13, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Court McGee (blue gloves) is examined by the ring…

May 13, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Court McGee (blue gloves) is examined by the ring physician in a welterweight bout against Matt Brown (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Charlotte - Brown vs McGee

May 13, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Matt Brown (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Court McGee…

May 13, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Matt Brown (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Court McGee (blue gloves) in a welterweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Charlotte - Brown vs McGee

May 13, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Matt Brown (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Court McGee…

May 13, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Matt Brown (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Court McGee (blue gloves) in a welterweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Charlotte - Brown vs McGee

May 13, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Matt Brown (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Court McGee…

May 13, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Matt Brown (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Court McGee (blue gloves) in a welterweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Matt Brown (24-19 MMA, 17-13 UFC) def. Court McGee (21-12 MMA, 10-11 UFC) via knockout

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie