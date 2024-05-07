SPFL closes in on sponsorship deal with William Hill

The Scottish Professional Football League is close to agreeing a new league sponsorship deal with William Hill.

It is understood the betting company, which has previously sponsored the Scottish Cup, could commit for up to five years.

The league has been looking for a new main sponsor since online car retailer cinch announced last year it was ending its deal with Scottish football.

The used-car dealership agreed a five-year contract in 2021 but exercised its right to walk away after three years.

Cinch chief customer officer Robert Bridge said the partnership with the SPFL had been been "an important factor" in raising the brand's awareness but that the company is "evolving their marketing focus".