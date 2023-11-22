Speed king: Texas' Xavier Worthy stakes claim as fastest player in college football

Texas receiver Xavier Worthy is the fastest player in college football, and no Texas fan who's seen him this season should be too surprised about it. He might even be the fastest in all of football.

College Football Network takes a look at the top speeds in the game each week and Worthy not only topped the rankings in Week 12 - he ran the fastest any player has ever run this season against Iowa State last Saturday.

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) carries the ball in the first half of the Longhorns' game against the Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

The play came in the second quarter. Worthy caught the ball at the 14 and proceeded to slip through the blocks for an 86-yard touchdown that was called back due to a block in the back. His top speed? 22.7 miles per hour. For comparison, as of Nov. 1., BetMGM has Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill with the fastest play in the NFL, reaching 22.07 mph vs. the Giants in week five of the season.

Xavier Worthy takes this one to the house but it's called back for illegal block in the back pic.twitter.com/cyQSl9wB8X — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 19, 2023

Worthy has been the top target for Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers this season. Though he only has four receiving touchdowns this year, he still has 63 catches for 834 yards and another touchdown on a punt return.

With the two sites using different measuring systems, it's not certain that Worthy is faster than Hill. However, he'll probably settle for being the fastest in college football for now. We'll see what happens when he goes pro.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas' Xavier Worthy's punt return vs. Iowa State fastest play in CFB