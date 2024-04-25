Special Olympics Kansas announces 2024 Summer Games dates

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Special Olympics Kansas announced the 2024 Summer Games will be from Friday, May 31, through Sunday, June 2, at Maize High School, 11600 W. 45th St. N.

This year’s theme is “Together Talented.”

Special Olympians with intellectual disabilities from across the state will show off their talents by competing in bocce, tennis, track and field and soccer.

Along with the sporting events, attendees can experience opening and closing ceremonies, inclusive community events such as a talent show, athlete parades, and healthy athlete screening.

“We are excited to announce the dates for our 2024 Summer Games and extend a warm invitation to everyone to join us,” said President and CEO at Special Olympics Kansas John Lair. “These Games are a testament to the incredible abilities of our athletes, and we look forward to celebrating their accomplishments together.”

“We are grateful for the support of our sponsors, volunteers, and community partners who make the Summer Games possible,” added Chris Burt, COO of Special Olympics Kansas. “Their dedication and enthusiasm play a vital role in creating an inclusive and empowering environment for our athletes to thrive.”

Special Olympics Kansas is encouraging individuals and organizations interested in supporting the 2024 Summer Games to get involved as volunteers, sponsors, or donors. For more information about how to participate, click here or contact Chris at burtc@soks.org.

