Spartans to host 3-star OL Antonio Johnson for an official visit in June

Michigan State football will reportedly host a top 20 in-state prospect for an official visit next month.

Antonio Johnson of Orchard Lake, Mich. will reportedly take an official visit to Michigan State on June 21. Corey Robinson of 247Sports reported the recruiting news.

Johnson is a three-star offensive lineman in the 2025 class. He ranks as the No. 63 interior offensive lineman in the country and No. 19 player from Michigan in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class.

Johnson holds offers from 15 programs, according to 247Sports. Michigan State, Illinois, Penn State, West Virginia, Maryland and Boston College are some of the more notable programs to offer Johnson.

NEWS: #MichiganState will host 2025 St Mary’s (MI) OL Antonio Johnson on an official visit on June 21st, sources tell @C_Robinson247. Profile: https://t.co/06q9QZ07jv pic.twitter.com/MaQLmixroB — SpartanTailgate.com (@SpartanTailgate) May 21, 2024

