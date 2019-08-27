LeBron James filmed part of ‘Space Jam 2’ at iconic home of a major Los Angeles Lakers hater

James Goldstein may not like the Lakers, but he had no issue opening his iconic Los Angeles home up to LeBron James for the movie. (George Pimentel/Getty Images)

James Goldstein does not like the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 79-year-old NBA superfan has made that more than clear, and is often seen courtside at the Staples Center rooting against the Lakers throughout the season.

His hatred for the team in his own back yard, however, didn’t stop Goldstein from opening up his home to LeBron James earlier this summer.

The iconic Sheats-Goldstein residence in Beverly Crest in Los Angeles has been featured in plenty of major Hollywood productions over the years. Both “Charlie’s Angels” and “The Big Lebowski” filmed there, a G-Eazy music video was shot there in 2016, and countless parties and events are thrown there each year

Though he may not like the team James plays for, Goldstein’s home is set to be featured in James’ “Space Jam 2” in 2021.

“You have to understand, the fact that I don’t root for the Lakers is something that doesn’t extend beyond the games,” Goldstein said, via The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ve known LeBron since he was a senior in high school — we’ve been friends for many years. I was very happy to welcome him here.”

Goldstein wasn’t at his home when James and the “Space Jam 2” crew turned his tennis court into a basketball court for the movie, but instead was on a six-week vacation in Europe.

While he may actively root against them, Goldstein said he doesn’t have any issue with the Lakers players themselves. It’s only when they’re playing on the court, he said, that he wants to see them lose.

“The Lakers players, as far as I’m concerned, are friendly competitors,” Goldstein said, via The Hollywood Reporter. “(It’s) just like playing a tennis match against your best friend. You don’t like them as the match is going on, but as soon as it ends the friendship resumes.”

