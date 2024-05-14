Southern Section golf: Palm Desert wins Division 1 championship

The Southern Section held seven divisional golf championships on Monday across Southern California.

Palm Desert came through to win Division 1 at Bear Creek Golf Club with a score of 363. San Marcos and Oaks Christian tied for second.

Leading Palm Desert was the trio of Mason Montgomery (three-under-par 69), Luke Ringkamp (70) and Austin Woods (70). Shaojun Stephen Luo of Anaheim Discovery Christian had the low score of the day at 68.

In Division 2 at Lakewood Country Club, La Canada shot 369 to win the division title. Edison was second and Servite third. Mattias Morris of Anaheim Canyon, Bradley Smolinski of San Juan Hills and Tyler Sonnenberg of West Ranch each shot 70. Logan Kim was the low scorer for La Canada with a 72.

Orange Lutheran won the Division 3 championship with a score of 362 at Los Serranos. Portola finished second and Harvard-Westlake third. Leon Yang of Portola and freshman Seth Malapote of Burbank Burroughs each shot 67. Nick Davis and Junlin Pan shot 70 for Orange Lutheran.

In Division 4 at Sterling Hills, Westlake won the championship with a score of 363. Marina was second and Fairmont Prep third. Sophomore Sammy Bermant led the Warriors with a 66, the low score of the tournament. Jackson Turner shot 68.

El Segundo won Division 5 at Meadowlark Golf Club with a 365. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame finished second. Junior Johan Rosales of South Hills finished with a 66.

Temescal Canyon won Division 6 with a score of 400 at Bear Valley. Bishop Diego finished second and Liberty third. Nixon Lauritzen of Temescal Canyon shot a 64 for a 13-stroke victory.

Gabrielino won the Division 7 title with a 423 at El Prado. Redlands Adventist finished second and Arlington third.

