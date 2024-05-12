Southeastern Minnesota wrestlers recognized for success in the classroom

May 12—The Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association and The Guillotine have released their annual 2024 Academic All-State Teams and to no surprise a number of southeastern Minnesota wrestlers have been recognized for their work in the classroom.

On the boys side, 156 total wrestlers, representing 73 teams, were submitted this season. Points were tallied based on current season varsity wins, current season state tournament placement and cumulative high school grade point average.

Twelve wrestlers nominated to be honored had a perfect 4.0 GPA. One of those is Class 1A, 121-pound state runner-up Reed Sommer, a junior at Kenyon-Wanamingo. He was one of two from Kenyon-Wanamingo to make the First Team, joining teammate and reigning 215-pound state champion Will Van Epps. Van Epps, who will play baseball at Minnesota State University, Mankato was the Region 1 Triple-A Award winner this year.

Others on the First Team include Zumbrota-Mazeppa senior Kaleb Lochner — the second consecutive year he made the team — and Cannon Falls senior Calvin Singewald, who was the Cannon Falls MSHSL ExCel Award recipient in 2023 as well.

The Second Team consists of six area standouts: Caledonia/Houston senior and state runner-up Owen Denstad, Chatfield junior and reigning 152-pound state champ Carson Rowland, Kenyon-Wanamingo senior and state runner-up Gavin Johnson, Goodhue junior Caleb Kurtti, Dover-Eyota senior Landon Lehnertz and Austin junior Samuel Winkels.

Chatfield junior and two-time state finalist Javier Berg, and Chatfield senior and 2023 state champion Kail Schott are named to the Third Team. Caledonia/Houston senior Isaac Blocker and Caledonia/Houston junior Braxton Lange are named honorable mention.

On the girls side, Diann Smith of Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland has been named to the First Team for the second consecutive year. The three-time state finalist had a GPA of 3.69 and was Southland's MSHSL Triple A Award nominee.

On the Second Team is two-time state medalist and Chatfield senior Chloe Berg.

Fillmore Central/Lanesboro/Mabel-Canton junior Vivienne Hoeltzle, Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson senior Lauren Honken have been named honorable mention.

