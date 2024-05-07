South Dakota State dominates All-Summit League softball team, to host conference tournament this week

May 7—BROOKINGS — As Summit League regular season softball champions, South Dakota State will host the conference tournament this week in Brookings, and dominated the all-conference team that was announced Tuesday by the league office.

Jackrabbit second baseman Mia Jarecki was named the Summit League player of the year, while catcher Brooke Dumont, outfielders Lindsey Culver and Emma Osumndson and pitcher Tori Kniesche were all named to the all-conference first team. Pitcher Shannon Lasey, infielder Rozelyn Carillo and outfielder Jocelyn Carillo were named to the second team.

Jarecki batted .440 in league play and is the fourth player in team history to win Summit League top player honors.

Kniesche earned her fourth straight first team selection by going 8-1 with a 0.63 ERA, while Jocelyn Carillo was also recognized for the fourth straaight year. Osmundson and Rozelyn Carillo were honored for the third time and Jarecki and Culver the second.

USD infielder Tatum Villota was named to the second team for the Coyotes, while pitcher Clara Edwards, infielders Alivia Conte and Delaney White and outfielder Gabby Moser earned honorable mention. It was Villota's second time being named to the second team, while Edwards and Moser each received recognition for the third time in their careers.

Omaha's Kamryn Meyer edged Kniesche for the league's top pitching honor, while Mavericks also had the league's coach of the year in Mike Heard and defensive player of the year in Lynsey Tucker. Kansas City's Kadin Vire is the freshman of the year.

The Summit League tournament begins Wednesday in Brookings. SDSU (31-20, 14-2) and Omaha (37-12, 14-4) each have first round byes as the top two seeds.

Fourth-seed USD (22-28, 7-10) takes on fifth-seeded UND (14-41, 6-12) at 1 p.m. to kick off the double-elimination tournament, followed by No. 3 Kansas City (21-29, 8-10) taking on 6-seed NDSU (17-36, 4-14).

SDSU hosts the winner of USD/UND at 11 a.m. on Thursday, with Omaha facing the winner of NDSU/UMKC to follow.

The semifinals are set for Friday at 1 p.m. with the championship slated for 1 p.m. Saturday.

Each game will be streamed on the Summit League network with the semifinals and championship televised on Midco Sports.

Summit League softball 2024 postseason awards

Player of the Year: Mia Jarecki, South Dakota State

Pitcher of the Year: Kamryn Meyer, Omaha

Defensive Player of the Year: Lynsey Tucker, Omaha

Freshman of the Year: Kadin Vire, Kansas City

Coach of the Year: Mike Heard, Omaha

First Team

P — Tori Kniesche, South Dakota State

P — Kamryn Meyer, Omaha

P — Camryn Stickel, Kansas City

C — Brooke Dumont, South Dakota State

INF — Mia Jarecki, South Dakota State

INF — Laken Lienhard, St. Thomas

INF — Maggie O'Brien, Omaha

INF — Lexy Smith, Kansas City

INF — Lynsey Tucker, Omaha

OF — Lindsey Culver, South Dakota State

OF — Emma Osmundson, South Dakota State

OF — Kaitlyn Raymond, St. Thomas

OF — Avery Wukawitz, St. Thomas

DP/UTL — Alex Olson, Omaha

Second Team

P — Jackie Albrecht, North Dakota

P — Shannon Lasey, South Dakota State

P — Sydney Nuismer, Omaha

C — Sydney Ross, Omaha

INF — Anjolee Aguilar-Beaucage, North Dakota State

INF — Cassidy Carby, St. Thomas

INF — Rozelyn Carrillo, South Dakota State

INF — Jaelle Johnson, Omaha

INF — Tatum Villotta, South Dakota

OF — Emilee Buringa, North Dakota State

OF — Jocelyn Carrillo, South Dakota State

OF — Lauren Parker, Kansas City

OF — Sydney Thomason, Omaha

DP/UTL — Ella Cook, St. Thomas

Honorable Mention

P — Kaitlyn Dunford, North Dakota State

P — Clara Edwards, South Dakota

C — Cassie Castaneda, North Dakota

INF — Alivia Conte, South Dakota

INF — Reanna Rudd, North Dakota State

INF — Angie Dumlao, North Dakota

INF — Sydney Nichols, Kansas City

INF — Katie Noble, Kansas City

INF — Delaney White, South Dakota

OF — Izzy Haslett, North Dakota

OF — Abby Husak, Kansas City

OF — Gabby Moser, South Dakota

OF — Ava Ronginsch, Omaha

OF — Briona Woods, Kansas City