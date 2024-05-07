South Dakota State dominates All-Summit League softball team, to host conference tournament this week
May 7—BROOKINGS — As Summit League regular season softball champions, South Dakota State will host the conference tournament this week in Brookings, and dominated the all-conference team that was announced Tuesday by the league office.
Jackrabbit second baseman Mia Jarecki was named the Summit League player of the year, while catcher Brooke Dumont, outfielders Lindsey Culver and Emma Osumndson and pitcher Tori Kniesche were all named to the all-conference first team. Pitcher Shannon Lasey, infielder Rozelyn Carillo and outfielder Jocelyn Carillo were named to the second team.
Jarecki batted .440 in league play and is the fourth player in team history to win Summit League top player honors.
Kniesche earned her fourth straight first team selection by going 8-1 with a 0.63 ERA, while Jocelyn Carillo was also recognized for the fourth straaight year. Osmundson and Rozelyn Carillo were honored for the third time and Jarecki and Culver the second.
USD infielder Tatum Villota was named to the second team for the Coyotes, while pitcher Clara Edwards, infielders Alivia Conte and Delaney White and outfielder Gabby Moser earned honorable mention. It was Villota's second time being named to the second team, while Edwards and Moser each received recognition for the third time in their careers.
Omaha's Kamryn Meyer edged Kniesche for the league's top pitching honor, while Mavericks also had the league's coach of the year in Mike Heard and defensive player of the year in Lynsey Tucker. Kansas City's Kadin Vire is the freshman of the year.
The Summit League tournament begins Wednesday in Brookings. SDSU (31-20, 14-2) and Omaha (37-12, 14-4) each have first round byes as the top two seeds.
Fourth-seed USD (22-28, 7-10) takes on fifth-seeded UND (14-41, 6-12) at 1 p.m. to kick off the double-elimination tournament, followed by No. 3 Kansas City (21-29, 8-10) taking on 6-seed NDSU (17-36, 4-14).
SDSU hosts the winner of USD/UND at 11 a.m. on Thursday, with Omaha facing the winner of NDSU/UMKC to follow.
The semifinals are set for Friday at 1 p.m. with the championship slated for 1 p.m. Saturday.
Each game will be streamed on the Summit League network with the semifinals and championship televised on Midco Sports.
Summit League softball 2024 postseason awards
Player of the Year: Mia Jarecki, South Dakota State
Pitcher of the Year: Kamryn Meyer, Omaha
Defensive Player of the Year: Lynsey Tucker, Omaha
Freshman of the Year: Kadin Vire, Kansas City
Coach of the Year: Mike Heard, Omaha
First Team
P — Tori Kniesche, South Dakota State
P — Kamryn Meyer, Omaha
P — Camryn Stickel, Kansas City
C — Brooke Dumont, South Dakota State
INF — Mia Jarecki, South Dakota State
INF — Laken Lienhard, St. Thomas
INF — Maggie O'Brien, Omaha
INF — Lexy Smith, Kansas City
INF — Lynsey Tucker, Omaha
OF — Lindsey Culver, South Dakota State
OF — Emma Osmundson, South Dakota State
OF — Kaitlyn Raymond, St. Thomas
OF — Avery Wukawitz, St. Thomas
DP/UTL — Alex Olson, Omaha
Second Team
P — Jackie Albrecht, North Dakota
P — Shannon Lasey, South Dakota State
P — Sydney Nuismer, Omaha
C — Sydney Ross, Omaha
INF — Anjolee Aguilar-Beaucage, North Dakota State
INF — Cassidy Carby, St. Thomas
INF — Rozelyn Carrillo, South Dakota State
INF — Jaelle Johnson, Omaha
INF — Tatum Villotta, South Dakota
OF — Emilee Buringa, North Dakota State
OF — Jocelyn Carrillo, South Dakota State
OF — Lauren Parker, Kansas City
OF — Sydney Thomason, Omaha
DP/UTL — Ella Cook, St. Thomas
Honorable Mention
P — Kaitlyn Dunford, North Dakota State
P — Clara Edwards, South Dakota
C — Cassie Castaneda, North Dakota
INF — Alivia Conte, South Dakota
INF — Reanna Rudd, North Dakota State
INF — Angie Dumlao, North Dakota
INF — Sydney Nichols, Kansas City
INF — Katie Noble, Kansas City
INF — Delaney White, South Dakota
OF — Izzy Haslett, North Dakota
OF — Abby Husak, Kansas City
OF — Gabby Moser, South Dakota
OF — Ava Ronginsch, Omaha
OF — Briona Woods, Kansas City