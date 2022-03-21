South Dakota knocks Baylor out in second round

The Associated Press

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) Miami showed there's still a place for old-school basketball played by experienced players - and for the Hurricanes, that's in the Sweet 16. The 10th-seeded Hurricanes (25-10) used a second-half surge and neutralized No. 2 seeded Auburn's Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler in a 79-61 victory for their first trip to a regional semifinal in six years. Auburn leaned heavily on the 6-foot-10 Smith, the Southeastern Conference freshman of the year, and 7-1 Kessler, the nation's blocked shots leader, on the way to an SEC title and what figured to be a deep run in the Midwest Region.