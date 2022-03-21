South Dakota knocks Baylor out in second round
Yahoo Sports’ Cassandra Negley takes you through another big upset in the women's division. This time No. 10 South Dakota defeated No. 2 Baylor in dominant fashion.
South Dakota became the second 10th seed to reach the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament this year,
Ahead of Sunday's March Madness loss to South Dakota, the Baylor Bears had won 66 consecutive home games against non-conference opponents.
Double-digit seeds are leaving their mark on the first weekend of the women's NCAA Tournament and bouncing some of the top players and teams in the country, including Iowa's Caitlin Clark and Baylor's NaLyssa Smith. Creighton and South Dakota continued the run of upsets as the two No. 10 seeds advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time ever.
