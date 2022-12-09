South Dakota head coach Eric Peterson injured after fall at home, out indefinitely for Coyotes

Eric Peterson sustained “multiple injuries” at his home on Wednesday night, but they are considered non-life-threatening. It’s unclear how long he’ll be out. (John Fisher/Getty Images)

South Dakota men's basketball head coach Eric Peterson fell in his home Wednesday night and sustained “multiple injuries,” the university announced Thursday.

It’s unclear specifically what happened, but the athletic department said Peterson was preparing his home for the holidays when he fell. The injuries are considered non-life-threatening, but Peterson will miss Saturday’s home game against UC Irvine.

It’s unclear how long he will be out. The Coyotes (5-5) will host Coastal Carolina on Wednesday before traveling to Kansas City and Oral Roberts next week.

Peterson is in his first season in Vermillion. He spent last season as an assistant at Utah under head coach Craig Smith, and he has worked as an assistant at Utah State and South Dakota before taking the head job.

Peterson replaced Todd Lee this past offseason.