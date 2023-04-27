South Carolina men's basketball lands BJ Mack, top transfer portal target from Wofford

COLUMBIA — South Carolina men's basketball added a commitment from key transfer portal target BJ Mack on Thursday. The 6-foot-8 center comes to the Gamecocks after three seasons at Wofford.

Mack played his freshman season at South Florida before transferring to the Terriers in 2020. He was a two-year starter at Wofford and was the team's leading scorer in 2022 averaging 16.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. He shot 49% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range, earning first team All-Southern Conference honors.

Mack chose the Gamecocks over a top 10 that included five SEC programs: Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.

Nov 27, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Wofford Terriers forward B.J. Mack (33) drives to the basket against LSU Tigers guard Adam Miller (44) during the second half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte native is South Carolina's fourth transfer commitment this offseason, joining Vanderbilt forward Myles Stute. Citadel forward Stephen Clark and former Minnesota guard Ta'Lon Cooper. Stute averaged 8.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in 2022-23 and was the Commodores' leading 3-point shooter.

Clark averaged 9.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists over his career at the Citadel, and Cooper logged 9.8 points and 6.3 assists per game in his lone season with the Gophers. He played at Morehead State from 2019-22.

The Gamecocks went 11-21 overall and 4-14 in the SEC in their first season under coach Lamont Paris. The team lost three 2022-23 starters for next season: star freshman GG Jackson declared for the NBA Draft, leading 3-point shooter Chico Carter Jr. entered the portal, and No. 3 scorer Hayden Brown is out of eligibility.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: BJ Mack, transfer from Wofford, commits to South Carolina basketball