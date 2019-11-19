South Carolina manager removed after alleged Halloween fight with man dressed as a fired Will Muschamp

South Carolina is 4-7 after losing to Texas A&M on Saturday. The Gamecocks conclude the season against No. 3 Clemson on Nov. 30. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

A team manager for the South Carolina football team has lost his job after allegedly fighting a man dressed up as a fired Will Muschamp on Halloween.

Per the Post and Courier, Aubrey Walker was let go following his arrest Halloween night on charges of public disorderly conduct in a crosswalk in an entertainment district. Walker was allegedly upset with the costume of the man he fought, which included Muschamp’s gameday attire and a buyout check.

From the Post and Courier:

The Post and Courier obtained a photo of the costume. The man is dressed in Muschamp’s game-day attire, wearing all-black clothing with a headset and eyeglasses. He’s holding a giant check. The check is in the amount of $18 million with “Buyout” written in the memo space (Muschamp’s buyout would be around $18.75 million if he were to be fired on Dec. 31). It is made out to “Will Muschamp” and signed by “Every Gamecock Fan.”

South Carolina is 4-7 after losing to Texas A&M on Saturday. The Gamecocks are off on Nov. 23 and play Clemson on Nov. 30. A 4-8 season is very likely and would be the second-worst season of the last 20 years for the school.

Muschamp has gotten statements of support

Muschamp has gotten the support of both the school’s president and athletic director. AD Ray Tanner issued a statement of support after a comment by president Robert Caslen before the A&M game that Muschamp would be the team’s coach for the final two games of the season and that he would be evaluated like all other coaches at the end of the season.

Caslen said Monday that his comments about committing to Muschamp through the end of the year were taken out of context by the Greenville News. He claimed to the Florence Morning News on Monday that the paper took his statement about Muschamp being the team’s coach through the end of the year and a statement three minutes later about the coach being evaluated like all the other coaches and put them together.

Caslen also revealed to the Morning News that Tanner had contacted Florida State about how the school came up with the money to fire Willie Taggart. The second-year coach was fired after the Seminoles lost to Miami despite the school being on the hook for a $19 million buyout.

“No, but our athletic director (Ray Tanner) has,” Caslen said during an interview session at the Morning News. “And they’ve got a whole lot more money in their athletic endowment than we do. I know that, for a fact. “Listen, for the record, (South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp) is my coach, period. And he’ll remain my coach, just for the record. If you look at the athletic director’s statement (Saturday, supporting Muschamp before his team’s 30-6 loss to Texas A&M), that’s the same that I endorse.”

Muschamp’s buyout is so large because he signed a contract extension at the end of the 2018 season. South Carolina extended Muschamp’s contract through the 2024 season after a 7-5 regular season.

