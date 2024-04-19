South Carolina football 2024 spring game guide: Kickoff time, parking, weather

South Carolina fans will be back inside Williams-Brice Stadium this weekend — and so will the Gamecocks.

It’s not the start of the season, but there will be a football game played on the field this weekend. Well, it’s technically a scrimmage.

South Carolina’s annual Garnet & Black Spring Game is this Saturday evening, part of head coach Shane Beamer’s fourth season leading the Gamecocks. This is the first time fans will see their football team in action since the season concluded on that same field back in November.

Here’s a breakdown of what this intrasquad matchup will bring and how to enjoy the event.

Top South Carolina storylines

Looking at the quarterbacks: South Carolina quarterbacks LaNorris Sellers and Robby Ashford will be on display publicly for the first time during their battle to be the starting QB. Both Gamecocks have impressed head coach Shane Beamer and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, but they’ve been in no rush to name a new starter.

Sellers has been the projected starter since last season ended and Spencer Rattler declared for the NFL Draft. Ashford joined USC during the winter transfer portal window after spending two seasons at Auburn and two at Oregon.

Spreading the ball around: This year’s offense has evolved significantly since November 2023. The tight ends are now the most experienced group of USC’s offense, the running back room will be without projected leaders Raheim “Rocket” Sanders and Juju McDowell this weekend (both out with injuries) and the wide receivers room has been largely made over.

The spring game is Gamecocks fans’ first real glimpse at what each of those three positions have and what Loggains is building for this upcoming season. There are speedy receivers, although undersized compared with last season, mixed with experienced transfer tailbacks Oscar Adaway and Jawarn Howell, and Joshua Simon’s maturity as a tight end.

Getting a chance to see the offense will help answer a few questions South Carolina fans have been asking since the start of spring ball.

Bring out the defense: Debo Williams, Jalen Kilgore, Bam Martin-Scott and Nick Emmanwori, among others, are all returning for the defense. How has this group developed since last year? Saturday will be a chance to find out.

Not every starter will get a ton of playing time during the scrimmage, as the coaching staff plans to have everyone participate Saturday. But after an in-season defensive switch that put the Gamecocks into a bowl-or-stay-home scenario, a glimpse at this returning core should help give fans an idea of what could be coming when the season kicks off Aug. 31.

South Carolina spring game details

What: Garnet & Black spring football game

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium

TV: None

Stream: SEC Network Plus via the ESPN app

Admission: Free

Weather: Cloudy, lower 70s by kickoff, mid-60s by the end of the game

Gates/seating: Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with the USC clear bag policy in effect. Lower bowl seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans should fill sections 1-9 first, with the 200s, 600s, the Zone and 2001 Club via invitation only.

Parking: Gamecock Park opens at 2:30 p.m. and is free. Other free parking is available at Key Road and Woodstock Lane, and the LMC Fair Lot is available at 2:30 p.m. for $10.

South Carolina football schedule