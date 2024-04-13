South Carolina edges frustrated Arkansas 2-1 to even softball series in Columbia

BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

The South Carolina softball program’s futility against Arkansas has been well-versed over the years, but the shoe was on the other foot on Saturday in Columbia.

The No. 25 Gamecocks ended a seven-game losing skid to the No. 14 Razorbacks by taking a 2-1 decision Saturday at Beckham Field.

Arkansas (29-11, 8-6) got its lead off batter on during each of the first five innings, but none of those past third as the Razorbacks left seven on base in a frustrating loss that even the series.

South Carolina (29-14, 5-9) got the game’s first run in the third when Giulia Desiderio’s RBI single scored Emma Sellers for a 1-0 edge.

It stayed that way until the fifth when Denver Bryant’s double chased home Riley Blampied for a 2-0 advantage.

Ironically after not getting a leadoff hitter on of the first time in the sixth, Arkansas finally got on the scoreboard.

The Razorbacks cut the lead to 2-1 in the sixth when Kennedy Miller’s one-out RBI single off reliever Alana Lawter scored Hannah Gammill.

Gammill walked with one out and moved up to second after Nia Carter was hit by the last pitch from South Carolina starter Sage Mardjetko (7-6).

Hannah Camenzind just missed what would have been a two-run, go-ahead homer with one out. Instead it turned into a double play that ended the half inning when Carter was caught off second.

Arkansas lead off hitter Reagan Johnson went 3 of 4, but was stranded after each of her three singles.

Miller had two hits while Bri Ellis and Cylie Halvorson had the other two of Arkansas’ seven hits.

Razorback pitcher Reis Beuerlein started the game in her first appearance on the mound since an injury she suffered back on Feb. 25.

Beuerlein (2-1) would go two innings, allowing a run on a hit, fanning one and walking one.

Camenzind came in to begin the bottom of the third and retired one of the three batters she faced.

That brought on Morgan Leinstock, the reigning SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week who started in Friday’s 4-3 Razorback win, and she finished off the contest for Arka

The series finale will be at noon CST on Sunday and streamed by SEC Network +.

Photo courtesy of South Carolina

