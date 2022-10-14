Sources: Timberwolves to name Jaden McDaniels to starting lineup

The Minnesota Timberwolves will name third-year wing Jaden McDaniels as the starting small forward to begin the 2022-23 season, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

McDaniels, 22, has been preparing for the role during this preseason in what will be his first opportunity as a full-time starter.

The 6-foot-9 wing will be tasked with defending the opposition’s best perimeter scorers and adding versatility and athleticism to a starting unit that will feature D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and newly acquired Rudy Gobert.

McDaniels could end up being in the running for Most Improved Player with his expanded role. He has made it known that he has All-Defensive Team aspirations this season as well.

In two seasons, he has career averages of 8.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.9 blocks and 0.7 steals in 24.9 minutes a game.

He declared for the 2020 NBA draft after his freshman season at Washington and was selected with the 28th pick in the first round by the Los Angeles Lakers. He was then traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder before being dealt to Minnesota before his rookie season.

Under head coach Chris Finch, the Timberwolves could take another leap this season after advancing to the playoffs and losing in the first round to Memphis last season.