Sources: Rajon Rondo agrees to 1-year, $9M deal with Lakers

Rajon Rondo averaged 8.3 points, 8.2 assists and four rebounds for New Orleans last season. (AP)

Point guard Rajon Rondo has agreed to a one-year, $9 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The Lakers came to an agreement with free-agent star LeBron James on Sunday and have been active in free agency, coming to terms with guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, center JaVale McGee and guard Lance Stephenson.

Rondo was excellent in the playoffs as the Pelicans swept the Portland Trail Blazers in the first-round of the Western Conference playoffs.

For the season in New Orleans, he averaged 8.3 points, 8.2 assists and four rebounds.

Rondo, 32, had spent the previous three seasons with four franchises after getting traded by the Boston Celtics to the Dallas Mavericks in 2014.

The four-time All-Star, who won a championship with Boston in 2008, has career averages of 10.5 points, 8.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 12 seasons with Boston, Dallas, Sacramento, Chicago and New Orleans.

He was the No. 21 overall pick in the 2006 NBA draft.

