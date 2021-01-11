NBA fines 76ers $25,000 after failing to add Ben Simmons to injury report before shorthanded game

The Philadelphia 76ers have been fined $25,000 for failing to list Ben Simmons on the team’s initial injury report for Saturday’s game against the Denver Nuggets, the NBA announced Monday.

The NBA investigated the 76ers’ handling of Simmons. He was ruled out of Saturday’s game with an injury without being included on the injured list prior.

The 76ers had only six players log minutes in Saturday’s game after ruling Simmons out. Forward Mike Scott dressed but did not play. They lost 115-103 to the Nuggets. Coach Doc Rivers said prior to the game that he didn’t think the game should be played.

On Sunday, the league postponed the Miami Heat-Boston Celtics game because the Heat did not have enough available players. The list of postponed games due to the COVID-19 healthy and safety protocols grew on Monday to the New Orleans Pelicans-Dallas Mavericks game on Monday and the Boston Celtics-Chicago Bulls game on Tuesday.

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons was ruled out of the Sixers' game Monday because of treatment on his knee and did not travel with the team to Atlanta. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

