Source: NFL will vote to approve Los Angeles as Super Bowl host for 2026 season

The NFL is expected to vote at Wednesday's winter meeting on approving Los Angeles as the host city of Super Bowl LXI after the 2026 season. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

IRVING, Texas —The NFL will vote on Wednesday afternoon on its venue for the 2026 season Super Bowl.

Los Angeles, which hosted the 2021 season’s Super Bowl, is expected to be approved for the game in February 2027, a league source confirmed to Yahoo Sports on Wednesday.

The city’s SoFi Stadium is home to the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

This season’s Super Bowl will take place in the only venue newer than SoFi Stadium: the Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium.

The New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to host the title games afterward.

This developing story will be updated.