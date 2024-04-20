Sounders vs Vancouver live stream: Can you watch for free?

The Seattle Sounders and Vancouver Whitecaps clash in a Cascadia Cup showdown tonight at Lumen Field. The Western Conference foes are at opposite ends of the table currently, with Vancouver sitting second in points per game and Seattle in 12th, but anything can happen when it comes to these rivalry games.

The match starts at 10:30 p.m. ET and wills stream exclusively on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV in the United States and Canada. Here’s everything you need to know about the streaming service and how to watch Seattle vs Vancouver.

Watch Sounders vs Vancouver on MLS Season Pass

Unfortunately, there’s no way to watch this one for free. It isn’t being televised, and it’s not one of Apple TV’s select few free games of the week, which means it’s exclusively on MLS Season Pass, which doesn’t offer a free trial and costs $15 per month (or $13 per month if you’re an Apple TV+ subscriber).

That’s the bad news. The good news it that Season Pass is a terrific value, especially if you like soccer even a little bit. It includes every MLS game this season (no blackouts, whether the game is on TV or it’s local or whatever) in the United States and Canada, as well as Leagues Cup, MLS Next and MLS Next Pro games.

The only way to sign up for Season Pass is through the Apple TV website or app. Once you’re signed up, you can watch a live stream of the Sounders vs Vancouver in either English or Spanish.

Watch Sounders vs Vancouver Live Stream from Abroad

MLS Season Pass is only available in the United States and Canada, but if you’re outside of those countries, you can use a virtual private network (VPN), such as NordVPN, to watch the match.

In simple terms, NordVPN can hide your IP address (and thus, your physical location) and connect you to one of its 6,000-plus digital servers located throughout the world. It then appears to your network that you’re actually located in this country, which in turn lets you access content that would otherwise be restricted by location.

So, if you have an MLS Season Pass subscription, you can use NordVPN to watch the Sounders vs Vancouver from Italy or Japan or wherever.

If you want to check out some alternative VPN options, we’ve put together lists of the best VPN deals and the best VPN services.

