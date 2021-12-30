Sooners offers recent 2022 Michigan decommit Kevonte Henry in latest flurry of offers sent out

While Bob Stoops was holding down the home base and was preparing the current Sooners for their eventual Valero Alamo Bowl win against the Oregon Ducks, the incumbent staff continues to put their foot on the gas and pursue players to fill out their 2022 recruiting class.

Their latest offer went out to Kevonte Henry, a six-foot-four outside linebacker/edge prospect from California that is currently committed to Michigan. At that size and that frame, Henry looks like a sure-fire project defensive end that the Sooners would love to get in Coach Schmidt’s training programs to transform him into a bonafide edge rusher.

The Sooners wouldn’t be wrong in reaching out as their defensive end room is losing a lot between NFL departures and graduation and will need to replenish the depth.

While Henry is committed to Michigan, something must be afoot in his recruitment based on the recent activity in his recruitment. It raises an eyebrow.

For a commit to receive multiple Power Five offers this late may indicate teams believe that, despite his commitment to Michigan, Henry isn’t that locked into the commitment and may be looking elsewhere.

The University of Washington and the Florida Gators have both offered Henry in December alone for a prospect committed to a school since June. The Sooners deployed newly minted defensive ends coach, Miguel Chavis, on this particular journey. He’s been active since being hired and will look to continue to make a name for himself on the recruiting trail.

There’s no timetable for a decision here but the next step for Oklahoma would be to get Henry on campus. If they can get them on campus, with the momentum and energy the Sooners have on the recruiting trail right now, it could be all they need to complete a very late flip.

