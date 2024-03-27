Sooners DL target Landon Rink sets commitment date, names top 3

The Oklahoma Sooners had a historic 2024 Recruiting Class and are hoping to add to that in their pursuit of 2025 defensive lineman Landon Rink.

Rink is a four-star prospect out of Cypress, Texas and is considered a top 15 defensive lineman by Rivals and ESPN. He holds offers from 35 Power Four programs across the country, including nine of the 16 SEC schools.

Rink told On3’s Chad Simmons that his top three schools are Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M, and he plans to make his decision next week on April 3.

Link told On3, “I like Coach Brent Venables’ and Coach Bates’ plan for me and what they want to do with me when I’m there. Also, I like the relationship I have with them.”

The Sooners currently have just one defensive lineman committed in the 2025 recruiting class, Lee Summit North’s Ka'Mori Moore. But they could earn another pledge as Kole Briehler dropped his top three Wednesday morning including the Sooners.

The biggest challenge comes from local recruiting power, Texas A&M. Link’s hometown of Cypress is just over an hour away from College Station. If the Sooners are going to earn his commitment, they’ll have to go deep into the heart of Texas to do it.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire