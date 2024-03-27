Oklahoma makes final three for 2025 DT Kole Briehler; set to host official visit June 21

Oklahoma is rounding the final turn and is gearing up for the home stretch in the race for one of their defensive line targets in the 2025 recruiting class.

On Wednesday morning, three-star defensive tackle Kole Briehler offered an update about his recruitment process. He posted a graphic on social media highlighting the final three schools in his recruitment process.

Oklahoma, Stanford, and Ohio State remain firmly in the mix, according to Briehler’s post.

Thank you to all the schools who have been recruiting me! I am officially down to these three schools for my Official Visits! @Red_Zone75 @CoachKolodziej @R2X_Rushmen1 @CoachToddBates pic.twitter.com/HC7KtZxhZZ — Kole Briehler 2025 (@briehler) March 27, 2024

Briehler also listed dates for his official visits with each choice as well. Stanford, soon to be an ACC member in 2024, will get the first official visit on June 1. A couple of weeks later, Ohio State will host Briehler. Recently, Briehler visited the Buckeyes. Last but certainly not least, the Sooners will host him on June 21 and have the final official visit before what could be a summer commitment.

Briehler is 6-foot-3 and has incredible strength. Oklahoma offered him back in November, and they have remained a steady candidate since then. Out of the Hun School, the talented defensive line prospect hails from the same program that produced 2023 offensive line signee Logan Howland.

No one knows how this may go, and no predictions have been submitted yet, but this recruitment will last through the summer. Todd Bates is the primary guy for Oklahoma here, and he has a good track record for securing defensive linemen from the East Coast.

Will he prevail again? We’ll find out.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire