Sooners add sharpshooting transfer guard Brycen Goodine

Oklahoma’s quest to restock its roster after consecutive springs in which it was gutted continues. With all the departures out of the way, Porter Moser and his staff are knee-deep in the transfer portal, trying to find pieces to build a team capable of finally breaking the NCAA tournament drought the team is facing.

Today, the Sooners added an incredible shooter to the roster in Fairfield transfer Brycen Goodine.

Goodine is an absolute flamethrower from deep. He shot a blistering 46.7% percent from three last season. Goodine poured in 13.9 points per game for the Stags last year. The sharpshooter was the eighth leading scorer in the MAAC, helping lead the Stags to a 24-13 record.

Goodine stands 6-foot-4 and has a 185-pound frame. He showcases an incredible feeling for moving without the basketball as he looks to free himself up for open jump shots on the perimeter. He shot 68% in effective field goal percentage on catch-and-shoot opportunities, good for the 97th percentile in college basketball last year.

Goodine isn’t just a spot-up shooter, though. His game footage showcases his ability to create off the bounce, get to the rim, and shoot proficiently off the dribble, where he shot 56% in effective field goal percentage, which is good for the 78th percentile. He has incredible range, with 12 of his 77 made threes last year being longer than 25 feet.

Lastly, he showed a willingness and a good feel to be an effective passer with an assist rate of 11%.

Goodine was a former four-star recruit out of high school and signed and played his freshman year with the Syracuse Orange. He’s moved around since then. Ultimately, Goodine adds some serious offense and is a floor spacer, making him a terrific fit for Oklahoma next year. He can operate the pick-and-roll but also play off-ball, so while he’s undoubtedly a shooting guard, he could give the Sooner and Moser an additional playmaking element.

With Goodine in the fold, the Sooners have added their third transfer this offseason. Goodine joins former Dayton guard Kobe Elvis and former Long Beach State guard Jadon Jones.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire