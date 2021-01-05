Son Heung-min's performance in League Cup semi-final shows why he is Spurs' main man

Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring their team's second goal during the Carabao Cup Semi Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 05, 2021 in London, England - GETTY IMAGES

It might cost Daniel Levy a few extra pounds in his contract negotiations, but the Tottenham Hotspur chairman will not care if Son Heung-min's latest match-winning performance leads to the club ending their long trophy drought.

It was not just Son’s second-half goal that clinched Tottenham’s victory against Brentford and a place in the EFL Cup final against one of the two Manchester clubs, but also a brilliant piece of first-half defending.

No wonder Jose Mourinho has effectively made Son Tottenham’s main man since taking over from Mauricio Pochettino. Not only is he ahead of Harry Kane in this season’s scoring charts, Son also proved himself to be a more than capable emergency left-back when needed.

It was Son, in the 38th minute, who produced a vital block to stop Josh Dasilva’s powerful shot that maintained Tottenham’s lead at half-time. The forward’s defensive work epitomised the home team’s determination to get over the line.

Ledley King, sitting on the Tottenham bench as part of Mourinho’s coaching staff and one of the last men to lift a trophy for the club back in 2008, would have been proud of Son’s block.

And King would have appreciated the necessity for Tottenham to simply not mess up yet another opportunity to reach a final and win a trophy.

From the moment Moussa Sissoko headed Spurs into the lead early on, the chance of a semi-final classic was effectively dead. Mourinho’s men did not just sit back, but they managed their way through the next 78 minutes – surviving one scare when Ivan Toney had a header ruled out for offside by the Video Assistant Referee.

Thanks to Son, Mourinho now has the chance to become the most successful manager in English League Cup history and Spurs have a golden opportunity to end a run of 12 years without a trophy since last winning this competition.

Marcus Forss of Brentford closed down by Ben Davies as he takes on Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur during the Carabao Cup Semi Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 05, 2021 in London, England - Tottenham Hotspur FC

Football’s “poets” might have wanted more from this semi-final, but Mourinho got what he wanted and Levy is within touching distance of getting exactly what he appointed the Portuguese for.

In Son, Tottenham will prepare for the final with a player they know can do damage to either Manchester team and who has the capacity to do the work of two men when needed.

It did not look to be his night in front of goal when he volleyed a second-half chance wide and yet Son composed himself to finish brilliantly when his next chance came.

Toney had not long seen a close-range header disallowed because his kneecap had been offside, before Son put the tie to bed for the home side with 20 minutes remaining.

Tanguy Ndombele played a brilliant through ball and Son raced away from the Brentford defenders at devastating pace to finish past goalkeeper David Raya.

Levy will hope to have clinched an agreement over a contract extension for Son by the time the delayed final comes round at the end of April. The expectation is he will sign a new deal, but it will not be cheap for Levy with talks ongoing.

Son’s goal on Tuesday night was his 11th in his last 16 appearances and the value of the former Bayer Leverkusen man increases almost by the week.

Having arrived at the club in 2015, without securing a major title in Germany, Son is still looking for his first club winners’ medal and lifting this trophy would certainly be just reward for his efforts.

It would also justify Mourinho’s decision to have put Son front and centre of his Tottenham system with Kane in the unusual position of currently playing the lead support. Focusing on the greater good might just get Spurs over the line.