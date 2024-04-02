Softball: Turnaround continues as Alleyne, Brereton fuel Centennial past South Fork for 10th straight

An 0-4 start to the season seems like a century ago for the St. Lucie West Centennial softball team.

Behind an overwhelming starter in the circle and an offense that strings together quality at-bat after quality at-bat, the Eagles suddenly can’t lose, even if it means facing off against a state semifinalist from a season ago.

The area’s hottest team extended its winning streak to 10 games following a 4-0 shutout on Monday night at South Fork High School.

South Fork hosts Centennial in a high school softball game on Monday, April 1, 2024 in Martin County. The Eagles won 4-0.

“They’re just swinging the bats and making contact with the ball,” Centennial head coach Richard Vasquez said of his players and the recent turnaround. “They’re working together. They’re just doing amazing work at practice and they’re bringing their practice performance out into the game field.”

The Bulldogs, who were playing for the first time in a week, had their Senior Night festivities spoiled by the Eagles battery of Keyhara Alleyne and Hailey Brereton.

In the top of the sixth inning, Alleyne won a battle with South Fork senior pitcher Katie Kidwell, as the senior catcher clubbed a long drive to left field for her third homerun this season. She later drove in Giana Devries with a sacrifice fly in the seventh, as she finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored.

Meanwhile, Brereton rarely ran into any trouble. And when she did, the junior pitcher also used her power to escape those jams. The Bulldogs (7-2) had a runner in scoring position in the second, third and fourth, and each time, she avoided any damage by fanning the opposing batter to end the home half of the side.

Brereton allowed just one hard-hit ball all night - a one-out double by sophomore infielder Elli Hernandez - but followed that by striking out junior outfielder Mackenzie Cisco and senior infielder Abby Tango to end the fourth. Brereton finished with 12 strikeouts.

“(Brereton) got our number. Point blank, she got our number,” South Fork head coach Trevor Rolle said.

Here’s three takeaways from Monday’s contest.

Centennial’s approach at the plate pays off

As frustrating as 0-4 can be, Eagles players remarked that they never reached rock bottom, due in part to the manner those games were dropped. Their four defeats came by a combined margin of seven runs.

Changes to the batting order were made, which seemingly solved the team’s early offensive woes.

“We would have runners in scoring position and we weren’t able to score them. Now, almost every time we have runners in scoring position, we at least score one,” Brereton said.

On Monday, Centennial (10-4) made Kidwell work for every out, as the visitors pushed the count full on 10 separate plate appearances. The senior was lifted in the seventh due to a high pitch-count.

That approach wasn’t more evident than during Alleyne’s 10-pitch at-bat in the sixth. She fouled off five pitches, including two deep down the left-field line directly before getting her timing down and sending a blast into the night’s sky.

“I told them that, ‘if it’s down the pipe and if you see it, hit it. If it’s your pitch, drive it up the middle and do what you can do when you’re at the plate,’” Vasquez said. “I don't want them going up there looking for walks. I want them to get aggressive and boost their confidence.”

‘I have nothing to prove’

Centennial's Hailey Brereton fires in a pitch during the first inning against South Fork in a high school softball game on Monday, April 1, 2024 in Martin County. The Eagles won 4-0.

Brereton let out an audible “yeah” and skipped over to her teammates after striking out freshman Rachel Kramer for the game’s final out.

That’s been a scene that’s been repeated frequently over the past month.

Highlighted by a perfect game on Mar. 25 against Lincoln Park Academy, Brereton currently holds a 1.12 ERA with 175 strikeouts in just 13 appearances so far this season. She has failed to reach double-digit strikeouts in a game this season only once: the season-opener against Melbourne.

“In the beginning, I think I was just trying too hard to prove something,” Brereton said. “But I have nothing to prove, and I let my fielders have my back.”

One of the fielders who made a play for Brereton was Alleyne, who had a nice catch against the fence on a foul ball behind the plate in the fourth. The duo has known each for a half-dozen years, as their chemistry has helped elevate the team’s turnaround.

“We know each other like the back of our hands. … I can tell you what she does wrong in one pitch,” Alleyne said.

‘We’ll figure it out’

Only three area teams have yet to play 10 games through the six weeks of the season: Master’s Academy, Fort Pierce Westwood and the area’s highest-ranked team entering the night, South Fork.

The Bulldogs have dealt with schedule changes due to rainouts and cancellations where opponents weren’t interested in a makeup date. And possibly as a result, the team did showcase some rust Monday, namely a two-base error that led to the game’s opening run in the fourth.

Even with the lack of games, Rolle remains confident in his girls.

“We’ll figure it out,” he said.

