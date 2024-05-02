Softball: Shannah Parsons finds a rhythm in the circle in Monmouth's win over Madison

May 1—MONMOUTH — Shannah Parsons' first inning wasn't pretty, but Monmouth's starting pitcher threw a gem the next five frames.

Parsons picked up double-digit strikeouts in a 12-2, six-inning victory over Madison on Wednesday in an MVC softball game played at Monmouth Memorial School. She allowed four hits and walked four.

"Definitely having the lead gave me confidence to keep going and lock in to get those strikeouts," said Parsons, who punched out 15 of 18 batters.

Offensively, June Foyt led the Mustangs (4-1) with three hits, including a triple in the bottom of the sixth that scored Lily Palleschi, who reached on a bunt. Foyt scored when the throw to third went into foul territory for the game-ending run.

"I was surprised, but you take it as it comes," Foyt said of the throwing error.

Control was an issue for Parsons in the top of the first inning, when she walked two of the first three batters she faced. Hope Nadeau's bunt attempt plated one run for the Bulldogs (2-3), followed by an Emma Anton bunt that loaded the bases. Parsons walked Marina Gilman, which brought home Madison's second run.

"We came out confident in ourselves," Madison coach Mariah Dunbar said of the first inning. "We kind of lost it after a couple of bad innings. That's something we have to work on."

Parsons got Jillian Linkletter looking to end the inning. It was Parsons' third strikeout of the frame.

"Keeping her composure," Monmouth coach Dave Kaplan said on what Parsons did well. "The middle school field has a very loose infield and she was struggling with her footing. ... She was able to take that off and kept her composure and throw strikes."

The Mustangs jumped on Madison starter Kylee Furbush in the bottom of the first. Furbush walked Riley Smith and hit Madi Herr with a pitch. After a Rileigh Chase flyout, Smith scored on a Parsons fielder's choice. Back-to-back singles by Palleschi and Foyt gave the Mustangs a 3-2 lead. A Bella Lyons groundout scored the fourth run.

"That was huge, win the inning — that's what we preach," Kaplan said. "That's what we did today."

Parsons got the Bulldogs in order in the top of the second, including two strikeouts, and she had a two-run single in the bottom of the inning for a 6-2 lead.

"We all put runs in, we all hit runs in," Parsons said.

Nadeau was the only batter to have multiple hits off of Parsons when she doubled in the third and fifth innings, but Madison couldn't score after her knocks to left field.

"Hope came in head on the ball and very confident in herself," Dunbar said. "That was good to see."

Foyt singled in the bottom of the third and later scored on a groundout, and had a two-run single in the fourth for a 9-2 lead.

"I just walked up there thinking I had to drive it; I needed to get something going, and I executed," Foyt said.

Monmouth added another run in the fourth on a fielder's choice to make it 10-2.

Despite giving up the double to Nadeau in the third, Parsons said she was in control from the third on. She struck out two in the inning and one in the fourth while getting the final six outs in the fifth and the sixth by strikeout.

"Probably the third inning, I was able to come into their batters," Parsons said. "They were swinging at my balls and that gave me confidence."

Besides Nadeau's two doubles, Linkletter was the only Bulldog to get a hit off of Parsons after the first.

"It's something we just have to work on hitting-wise," Dunbar said. "We need to get quicker to the ball and fundamentals of hitting. That's something that will be the key focus the next couple of weeks."

