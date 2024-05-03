Softball notebook: Bath knocks Wapakoneta out of WBL race

May 3—WAPAKONETA — Bath's 11-1 softball win over Wapakoneta on Monday was the kind of game the Wildkittens might look at and say, "We'll take another one just like that any day."

Meanwhile, Wapakoneta's roster from top to bottom was probably thinking they did not want to see a repeat of this game any time for the rest of this season.

Bath came out swinging in the top of the first inning when five of its first six batters got hits, leading to four early runs.

Leadoff hitter Mara Davis started it with an infield single, Olivia Foster and Claire Armentrout had back-to-back doubles, Anne Oliver singled and Addison Gibson tripled.

Wapakoneta (12-7, 5-3 WBL) got its only run when Addison Fisher led off the bottom of the first with a triple and scored on Aubryn Schnarre's sacrifice fly.

Bath (9-7, 6-2 WBL) added a run in the second inning, two more in the fourth inning, then scored four times in the fifth inning, with the big hit being a three-run inside-the-park home run by Armentrout.

The Wildkittens appeared confident from the start against Fisher, Wapakoneta's junior pitcher who has committed to Purdue-Fort Wayne.

Armentrout, who went 3 for 4 and drove in four runs said, "We came into this game knowing Wapak is really good. We just came out with the confidence to relax and play our best game. It was a big game for us."

Foster had a pair of doubles and scored three runs and Mara reached base in her first three plate appearances, stole four bases and scored three times.

Bath coach Hannah Slavin said, "This is a great group of girls that has that mentality of next person up, pass the bat, and I think they held true to that tonight.

"We struggled early on. We faced some really tough and challenging pitchers early in the year but we started to re-compose ourselves and kind of find our identity at the plate and we've really seen good progress there," she said.

Wildcats make history

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Kenton is no stranger to close games against its WBL opponents.

Out of its nine league games, the Wildcats have had eight games decided by four runs or less, and they've managed to pull out a victory in all but one of those nail-biters.

On Wednesday night with a share of its first-ever WBL title at stake, Kenton came through again in the clutch, plating two runs in the top of the seventh inning to secure a 4-2 win on the road over Shawnee.

With the win, Kenton (11-5, 8-1 WBL) earned at least a share of its first WBL title in softball, and first league championship in a girls sport since 1983.

"These girls earned this," said Kenton coach Brooke Austin. "They've worked hard all season long and I think that has shown in our games. They've continued to fight no matter what the situation has been and they've had each others' backs through it all."

With the score tied at two in the top of the seventh inning, Emily Pees single-handedly manufactured the go-ahead run for the Wildcats.

Pees stepped up to the plate with one out and sent a ball to the left-center field fence for a double. She stole third base without a throw on the next pitch, then came home on a passed ball for the go-ahead run.

"She's crazy on the bases," Austin said of Pees. "She's just so quick and so knowledgeable that she can see things before I see them sometimes. She's a great player with a great softball mindset.

"To have one of our leaders on the team do that in the late innings is pretty awesome. She wanted to make a play like that all game long and she did the work to make it happen."

Big arms

—Gracie Homier of Continental threw a complete game against Leipsic, yielding just two earned runs on five hits while recording nine strikeouts. She also threw a one-hit shutout in a 15-0 win over Pandora-Gilboa.

—Addie Melson of Shawnee was credited with the win in a 16-1 runaway victory over Ottawa-Glandorf.

—Brynn Butler of Kenton pitched a complete game shutout in a 4-0 win over St. Marys.

—Ali Hermiller of Leipsic tossed a complete game and held Pandora-Gilboa to two runs on five hits while recording 12 strikeouts. She also pitched a one-hitter in five innings in a 16-1 win over Ottoville.

—Isabel Reyna of Miller City threw a complete game shutout and recorded 13 strikeouts in an 8-0 win over Ottoville.

—Dakota Dunn of Columbus Grove threw all five innings and struck out seven hitters in a 22-2 win over Cory-Rawson.

—Tarynn Vorhes of Waynesfield-Goshen tossed a one-hitter in five innings with 11 strikeouts in a 14-0 win over Ridgemont.

—Adyson Van De Keere of St. Marys tossed a two-hit shutout in a 4-0 win over Shawnee.

Big bats

—Anna Niese of Miller City had three hits in a 13-3 win over Pandora-Gilboa.

—Samantha Hazelton of Leipsic went 3 for 3 and drove in two runs in a 14-2 loss to Patrick Henry. She added two hits and three RBI in a 10-4 win over Delphos Jefferson.

—Brynn Butler of Kenton hit a walk-off single in the ninth inning to get a 5-4 win over Wapakoneta.

—Kaitlyn Whitaker of Hardin Northern went 2 for 3, drove in two runs and scored three times in an 11-4 win over Perry.

—Lilly Sifrit of Elida went 4 for 6 with two RBI in a 19-9 win over Riverdale.

—Ariana Warren of Cory-Rawson went 2 for 2 with three RBI in an 18-5 loss to Ridgemont.

—Liv Walters of Elida went 3 for 3 with two RBI in a 6-3 win over Wayne Trace.

—Morgan Verhoff of Miller City registered three hits in a 13-3 win over Pandora-Gilboa.

—Leah Ramirez of Elida went 3 for 4 with four RBI in a 19-9 win over Riverdale. She added two hits and three RBI in a 14-13 win over Wapakoneta.

—Riley Rhodes of Shawnee went 2 for 3 with four RBI in a 16-1 win over Ottawa-Glandorf.

—Brailyn Thacker of Kenton had three RBI in a 4-0 win over St. Marys.

—Taylor Michel of Miller City went 2 for 4 and drove in three runs in an 8-0 win over Ottoville.

—Ava Henry of Leipsic went 3 for 5 out of the leadoff spot and drove in three runs in an 8-2 win over Pandora-Gilboa. She also had three hits in a 16-3 win over Ottawa-Glandorf and four hits with four RBI against Ottoville.

—Kaelynn Smith of Elida drove in three runs in a 19-9 win over Riverdale. She also drove in four runs in a 14-13 win over Wapakoneta.

—Claire Brinkman of Delphos Jefferson went 3 for 4 at the plate with three RBI in a 15-5 win over Bluffton.

—Patiance Cole of Upper Scioto Valley went 4 for 5 with four RBI in a 17-8 win over Perry.

—Hannah Johnson of Perry had two hits and three RBI in a 17-8 loss to Upper Scioto Valley.

—Gracie Homier of Continental had three RBI in a 15-0 win over Pandora-Gilboa. She also had three hits in a 5-4 win over Perry.

—Micyah Eberle of Delphos Jefferson had three hits and drove in two runs in a 15-5 win over Bluffton.

—Ryeleagh Butler of Leipsic drove in four runs in a 16-3 win over Ottawa-Glandorf.

—Jayda Schnipke of Pandora-Gilboa had two hits and three RBI in a 15-5 win over Ottawa-Glandorf.

—Addi Gibson of Bath went 3 for 3 in a 4-1 loss to Indian Lake.

Home run club

—Taylor Nickles of Allen East hit a home run and went 4 for 4 with four RBI in a 10-4 win over Arlington.

—Jordan Schnipke of Miller City hit a home run and drove in three runs in a 13-3 win over Pandora-Gilboa.

—Savana Brooks of Allen East hit a home run in her team's six-run victory over Arlington.

SOFTBALL STANDINGS

Western Buckeye League

'WBL'All

Kenton'8-1'11-5

Defiance'6-1'11-6

Bath'6-3'9-8

St. Marys'5-2'8-7

Wapakoneta'5-3'12-7

Elida'3-3'13-5

Celina'1-5'2-16

Shawnee'1-6'5-12

Van Wert'0-4'2-10

Ottawa-Glandorf'0-7'2-12

Midwest Athletic Conference

'MAC'All

Minster'6-0'23-1

Parkway'5-1'15-3

Coldwater'5-1'10-8

Fort Recovery'3-3'6-9

Versailles'2-3'14-6

Marion Local'2-5'5-13

New Bremen'1-5'8-10

St. Henry'0-6'6-10

Northwest Conference

'NWC'All

Lincolnview'5-0'18-2

Ada'4-0'9-2

Leipsic'4-1'9-6

Crestview'4-1'6-10

Columbus Grove'4-3'9-6

Delphos Jefferson'3-5'10-12

Allen East'3-5'7-11

Spencerville'1-7'3-15

Bluffton'1-7'2-10

Northwest Central Conference

'NWCC'All

Ridgedale'7-0'10-1

North Baltimore'6-2'8-11

Elgin'5-2'6-6

Waynesfield-Goshen'4-2'6-5

Upper Scioto Valley'4-3'8-6

Hardin Northern'4-4'7-5

Perry'2-6'4-12

Ridgemont'1-6'3-12

Cory-Rawson'0-8'0-13

Putnam County League

'PCL'All

Miller City'5-0'7-7

Continental'4-0'8-4

Leipsic'3-3'10-6

Columbus Grove'2-2'9-6

Pandora — Gilboa'1-4'3-13

Ottoville'1-4'1-11

Kalida'0-3'4-13

Toledo City Athletic League

'TCAL'All

Start'8-0'8-6

Waite'2-2'2-3

Rogers'2-2'2-4

Woodward'0-1'0-1

Scott'0-1'0-2

Lima Senior'0-2'0-9

Bowsher'0-4'0-11

RESULTS AND SCHEDULE

Tuesday

Elida 14, Wapakoneta 13

Kenton 4, St. Marys 0

Miller City 8, Ottoville 0

Leipsic 8, Pandora-Gilboa 2

Fort Recovery 9, Anna 3

Tinora 4, Lincolnview 1

Lincolnview 11, Tinora 1

Delphos Jefferson 15, Bluffton 5

Minster 15, New Bremen 4

Upper Scioto Valley 17, Perry 8

Versailles 8, Marion Local 7

Ada 21, Waynesfield-Goshen 8

Liberty-Benton 10, Allen East 2

Defiance 9, Bath 8

Parkway 19, St. Henry 0

Wednesday

Continental 15, Pandora-Gilboa 0

LCC 7, Delphos Jefferson 6

Leipsic 16, Ottawa-Glandorf 3

Lincolnview 7, Coldwater 4

Lincolnview 8, Fort Loramie 3

McComb 15, Perry 1

Van Buren 17, Cory-Rawson 0

Crestview 8, Spencerville 0

Defiance 6, Celina 2

Ansonia 7, St. Henry 6

Allen East 16, Kalida 2

Liberty-Benton 12, Miller City 1

Arlington 14, Ottoville 4

Thursday

Lincolnview 16, Delphos Jefferson 2

Pandora-Gilboa 15, Ottawa-Glandorf 5

Leipsic 16, Ottoville 1

Continental 5, Perry 4

Minster 6, Coldwater 0

Fort Recovery 10, New Bremen 1

Indian Lake 4, Bath 1

Friday

Games ended after The Lima News deadline. Find scores, game stories, photos and more on LimaScores.com.

Lima Senior at Bowsher, 5 p.m.

LCC at Columbus Grove, 5 p.m.

Bluffton at Bath, 5 p.m.

Defiance at Wapakoneta, 5:30 p.m.

Kenton at Riverdale, 5 p.m.

St. Marys at Spencerville, 5 p.m.

South Adams at Fort Recovery, 5 p.m.

Tri-Village at Marion Local, 5 p.m.

Parkway at Russia, 5 p.m.

Anna at St. Henry, 5 p.m.

Vanlue at Ada, 5 p.m.

Perry at Allen East, 5 p.m.

Crestview at Leipsic, 5 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf at Delphos Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Lincolnview at Wayne Trace, 5 p.m.

Kalida at Liberty-Center, 5 p.m.

Arcadia at Upper Scioto Valley, 5 p.m.

Patrick Henry at Pandora-Gilboa, 5 p.m.

Upper Scioto Valley at Waynesfield-Goshen, 5 p.m.

Saturday

LCC at Perry, 10 a.m.

Defiance at Clay, 12 p.m.

Crestview at Elida, 12 p.m.

Kenton at Marion Pleasant, 11 a.m.

Findlay at Shawnee (doubleheader), 11 a.m.

St. Henry at Van Wert (doubleheader), 11 a.m.

Ada at Crestview, 11 a.m.

Holgate at Ottoville, 11 a.m.

Arlington at Cory-Rawson, 10 a.m.

Spencerville at Hardin Northern, 11 a.m.

Monday

Wapakoneta at LCC, 5 p.m.

Wayne Trace at Celina, 5:30 p.m.

Defiance at Bryan, 5 p.m.

St. Marys at Elida, 5 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf at Liberty-Benton, 5 p.m.

Coldwater at Tri-Village, 5 p.m.

Franklin Monroe at Fort Recovery, 5 p.m.

Leipsic at Ada, 5 p.m.

Paulding at Lincolnview, 5 p.m.

Miller City at McComb, 5 p.m.

Pandora-Gilboa at Spencerville, 5 p.m.

Cory-Rawson at Vanlue, 5 p.m.

Tuesday

Wauseon at Defiance, 5 p.m.

Van Wert at Coldwater, 5 p.m.

Paulding at Leipsic, 5 p.m.

Lincolnview at Antwerp, 5 p.m.

Continental at Miller City, 5 p.m.

Hardin Northern at Arlington, 5 p.m.

Spencerville at Perry, 5 p.m.

Pandora-Gilboa at Kalida, 5 p.m.

BASEBALL RESULTS AND SCHEDULE

Tuesday

Delphos St. John's 2, Coldwater 0

Columbus Grove 7, Kalida 5

Wapakoneta 3, Elida 1

Fort Jennings 13, Continental 0

Defiance 7, Bath 1

Minster 4, New Bremen 3

Wayne Trace 13, Delphos Jefferson 1

St. Marys 4, Kenton 1

Perry 13, Upper Scioto Valley 3

Hardin Northern 3, Cory-Rawson 2

Shawnee 2, Van Wert 1

LCC 6, Spencerville 0

Celina 7, Ottawa-Glandorf 3

Leipsic 15, Pandora-Gilboa 2

Waynesfield-Goshen 1, Jackson Center 0

St. Henry 8, Parkway 7

Ridgedale 12, Temple Christian 2

Versailles 6, Marion Local 1

Fort Recovery 13, New Knoxville 1

Liberty-Benton 4, Allen East 3

Riverdale 10, Bluffton 3

Wednesday

Columbus Grove 15, LCC 8

Bath 11, Lincolnview 4

Kalida 5, Allen East 3

Van Wert 10, Celina 9

Shawnee 6, Kenton 4

St. Marys 3, Ottawa-Glandorf 2

Elmwood 10, Pandora-Gilboa 0

Leipsic 3, Ottawa-Glandorf 2

Delphos St. John's 3, Crestview 0

Parkway 12, Delphos Jefferson 5

St. Henry 12, Ansonia 0

Van Buren 25, Cory-Rawson 1

Start 8, Lima Senior 3

Thursday

Delphos St. John's 2, Marion Local 1

Bath 7, Wapakoneta 1

Fort Jennings 9, Paulding 3

Spencerville 9, Allen East 2

Lincolnview 8, Delphos Jefferson 1

St. Henry 8, Versailles 3

Minster 6, Coldwater 5

Fort Recovery 4, New Bremen 0

Van Wert 11, Elida 3

Bluffton 6, Columbus Grove 1

Friday

Games ended after The Lima News deadline. Find scores, game stories, photos and more on LimaScores.com.

Lima Senior at Elida, 5 p.m.

LCC at Wayne Trace, 5 p.m.

Minster at Bath, 5 p.m.

Bryan at Defiance, 4:30 p.m.

Kenton at Riverdale, 5 p.m.

St. Henry at Shawnee, 5 p.m.

Indian Lake at St. Marys, 5:30 p.m.

St. Marys at Spencerville, 5 p.m.

Lincolnview at Coldwater, 5 p.m.

Columbus Grove at Delphos St. John's, 5 p.m.

Fort Recovery at Anna, 5 p.m.

Fort Loramie at Marion Local, 5 p.m.

Mississinawa Valley at New Bremen, 5 p.m.

Vanlue at Ada, 5 p.m.

Crestview at Leipsic, 5 p.m.

Pandora-Gilboa at Delphos Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Paulding at Continental, 5 p.m.

Kalida at Liberty-Benton, 5 p.m.

Arcadia at Upper Scioto Valley, 5 p.m.

Cory-Rawson at Fairlawn, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Lima Senior at Celina, 12 p.m.

Anna at Bath 10 a.m.

PBR Spring Classic: Jonathan Alder vs Wapakoneta, 12 p.m.

PBR Spring Classic: Olentangy Berlin vs Defiance, 6:45 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf at Allen East, 10 a.m.

Delphos St. John's at Shawnee, 11 a.m.

Fort Loramie at Coldwater (doubleheader), 11 a.m.

Russia at Fort Recovery (doubleheader), 11 a.m.

Waynesfield-Goshen at New Bremen, 12 p.m.

Parkway at Lincolnview, 12 p.m.

Graham Local at Versailles (doubleheader), 11 a.m.

Ada at Crestview, 11 a.m.

Arcadia at Bluffton, 11 a.m.

Spencerville at Hardin Northern, 11 a.m.

Arlington at Cory-Rawson, 10 a.m.

Monday

Waite at Lima Senior, 5:30 p.m.

Celina at LCC, 5 p.m.

Bath at Van Buren, 5 p.m.

Wapakoneta at Defiance, 5 p.m.

Patrick Henry at Ottawa-Glandorf, 5 p.m.

Shawnee at Indian Lake, 5 p.m.

St. Marys at Marion Local, 5 p.m.

St. Henry at Coldwater, 5 p.m.

Spencerville at Delphos St. John's, 5 p.m.

Fort Recovery at Arcanum, 5 p.m.

New Knoxville at Delphos Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Parkway at Wayne Trace, 5 p.m.

Versailles at Franklin Monroe, 5 p.m.

Ada at Temple Christian, 5 p.m.

Ottoville at Columbus Grove, 5 p.m.

Continental at Holgate, 5 p.m.

Kalida at Paulding, 5 p.m.

Ayersville at Miller City, 5 p.m.

Perry at Pandora-Gilboa, 5 p.m.

Cory-Rawson at Vanlue, 5 p.m.

Tuesday

Lima Senior at Bath, 5 p.m.

LCC at Ayersville, 5 p.m.

Celina at Minster, 5 p.m.

St. Marys at Fort Recovery, 5 p.m.

Delphos Jefferson at Wapakoneta, 5 p.m.

Delphos St. John's at Paulding, 5 p.m.

Archbold at Defiance, 5 p.m.

Russia at Marion Local, 5 p.m.

Fort Loramie at New Bremen, 5 p.m.

Eaton at St. Henry, 5 p.m.

Versailles at Bradford, 5 p.m.

Waynesfield-Goshen at Ada, 5 p.m.

Crestview at Antwerp, 5 p.m.

Lincolnview at Hicksville, 5 p.m.

Spencerville at Perry, 5 p.m.

Continental at Miller City, 5 p.m.

Ottoville at Fort Jennings, 5 p.m.

Pandora-Gilboa at Kalida, 5 p.m.

North Baltimore at Temple Christian, 5 p.m.

Cory-Rawson at Botkins, 5 p.m.