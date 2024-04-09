Softball: Lady Pirates torch Lady Olympians to move to 5-0

Apr. 8—GREENSBURG — For the average spectator at the softball game Saturday with Greensburg hosting Columbus East, the second batter coming to the plate with one out in the top of the first inning seemed routine. But there was a game inside the game.

Stepping to the plate was Columbus East's Hermione Robinson to face younger sister Greensburg's Harper Adams. A stressful at-bat for Mom as she paced and shouted encouragement to both girls.

Robinson got the best of Adams in the first inning, a bloop single to right field...one for Big Sister. In the bottom of the first, lead-off hitter Adams faced Robinson in the role reversal. Big sister still had a leg up and got Adams on strikes for the first out...two for Big Sister.

In the top of the third, Adams got Robinson on strikes...one for Little Sister. In the bottom of the fifth, Adams line to left field for a single...two for Little Sister.

In the end, two runs in the second inning and two in the third pushed Little Sister's Lady Pirates to the 4-1 win.

Greensburg improves to 5-0. Columbus East drops to 4-2.

The visiting Lady Olympians got on the board in the top of the second inning. Savanna Sullivan doubled to left field. After stealing third base, Sullivan scored on the bunt from Daisy Logan. Columbus East led 1-0.

In the home-half of the second, Alexis Condon opened the inning with a walk and went to second on Addyson Dolan's sacrifice bunt. With one out, Kirkley Lowe drew a walk. Both Condon and Lowe moved up a base via steals. Kamryn Haas singled to left to score Condon and Lowe came around to score on a Columbus East error. The Lady Pirates went up 2-1.

In the bottom of the third, Greensburg added two more runs. Harper Adams drew a one-out walk and courtesy runner Evvy Clevenger came in to run. A double off the bat of Carlee Adams scored Clevenger to make it 3-1. Condon followed with a double to score Carlee Adams to make it 4-1.

For Greensburg, the Lady Pirates had five hits, singles by Harper Adams, Dolan and Haas and double from Carlee Adams and Condon. Harper Adams pitched all seven innings allowing one earned run on seven hits and no walks while striking out 12.

Batesville

RISING SUN — The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Rising Sun to compete in the Shiner Softball Tournament. Batesville fell to the host squad Lady Shiners 8-1 in the first game.

Rising Sun scored two runs in the first, three in the third, one in the fourth and two in the sixth.

Batesville's lone run came in the top of the seventh. Fowler singled to left. Roth followed with a single to left to move Fowler into scoring position. Saner's single drove in Fowler to make the final 8-1.

Fowler led the Batesville offense with two hits. Stephens pitched six innings, allowing seven earned runs on 11 hits and three walks while striking out two.

In the second game, the Lady Bulldogs fell to Trinity Lutheran 11-7.

After Trinity scored three runs in the first inning, Batesville plated two runs in the bottom of the first. C Fletcher singled to score C Fox. Fletcher eventually scored on a wild pitch.

Trinity scored seven runs through the next two innings and added a run in the top of the fifth to lead 11-2.

Batesville scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, A Hilbert doubled. Fox followed with double to score Hilbert. A Fletcher single scored Fox to cut the deficit to 11-4.

In the bottom of the seventh, three errors by Trinity loaded the base full of Lady Bulldogs. Stephens scored on Fletcher's ground out. Hilbert scored on Fowler's ground out. Fox stole home to make the final 11-7.

North Decatur

MORRISTOWN — The Lady Chargers broke a 2-2 tie through four innings with eight runs in the fifth inning and six runs in the seventh en route to a 16-2 win.

Madison Rohls (double) and Sarah Swain (triple) both had three hits for the Lady Chargers. Kennedy Stier, Libby Crawford, Carmen Thackery, Kendall Hostkoetter and Emma Schoettmer all added one hit.

Swain drove in three runs and Schoettmer had two RBIs.

Swain picked up the win in the circle for North, going all seven innings and allowing one earned run on five hits and one walk while striking out six.

Rushville

RUSHVILLE — Lawrenceburg picked up a pair of wins at Rushville Saturday. The Lady Tigers won the opener 6-3 and won the second game 12-1.

In the opener, Lawrenceburg's 3-run fifth inning propelled the Lady Tigers to the win.

Rushville had just two hits in the game. Makenna Ripberger and Becca Tabeling both had a double for the Lady Lions.

Stacey Roberts suffered the loss in the circle for the Lady Lions, allowing four earned runs on 10 hits and no walks while striking out seven.

In the second game, Lawrenceburg plated six runs in the bottom of the sixth to seal the 12-1 win.

Rushville was again limited to two hits, a double by Ripberger and single by Tabeling.

Tabeling pitched three innings and suffered the loss. She allowed five earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three. Kylie Gray pitched 2.2 innings, allowing six earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out one.

