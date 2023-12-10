Social media reacts to Khalil Rountree holding back in TKO of Anthony Smith at UFC Fight Night 233

Khalil Rountree’s winning streak now has a signature name on it after he beat Anthony Smith on Saturday in the UFC Fight Night 233 headliner.

Rountree (13-5 MMA, 9-5 UFC) extended his streak to five consecutive fights in the light heavyweight division, and there’s no more established figure on that list after his third-round TKO victory over Smith (37-19 MMA, 12-9 UFC) at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Rountree’s victory over Smith at UFC Fight Night 233.

The #UFCVegas83 co-main event is on deck as Anthony Smith battles Khalil Rountree in a light heavyweight showdown 💪 Play-by-play: https://t.co/e39qbRztbX pic.twitter.com/143oeObSDd — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) December 10, 2023

This Rountree x Smith fight is gonna be crazy I got Rountree by whatever he wants — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 10, 2023

Smith heavy on the front foot early in round 1. Walking Rountree down. #UFCVegas83 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) December 10, 2023

Rountree has such heavy, fast hands. Smith walking forward, but showing a bit of blood by the nose. #UFCVegas83 — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) December 10, 2023

Looked like that elbow off the break cut

Smith. #UFCVegas83 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 10, 2023

10-9 Rountree, who pulled away in the final 30 seconds of what was a competitive round. I like Smith's strategy to pressure Rountree, which could pay dividends going forward. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 10, 2023

Anthony Smith choosing to have a kickboxing match with the faster, more powerful guy (who has proven to be pretty mediocre on the ground) is certainly a choice. #UFCShangVegas — Jed Meshew II (@JedKMeshew) December 10, 2023

Anthony Smith is a game mfer . He just keeps coming forward ! #UFCVegas83 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 10, 2023

We might see some gloves lay down tonight — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 10, 2023

I have it 20-18 Rountree. This is a close fight, but I think Rountree narrowly won the 2nd. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 10, 2023

Rountree is the BOOGEYMEN! Bad intentions in every shot 💣#UFCVegas83 — Hyon Ko (@KoreanJohn_) December 10, 2023

Rountree finishes Smith early into the third. That's a big win for him. — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) December 10, 2023

Khalil Rountree's power is overwhelming. — Phil Murphy © (@Phil_Sports) December 10, 2023

FIVE 👏 IN 👏 A 👏 ROW 👏 @KhalilRountree gets the third round KO at #UFCVegas83 pic.twitter.com/wLNV6F22w8 — UFC (@ufc) December 10, 2023

He could’ve landed another kill shot but waited for the ref to see what he was seeing, and it saved Smith from any more damage. Great fight. Great stoppage. #UFCVegas83 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 10, 2023

Rountree kindly held back on the murder shot there — Erik Magraken (@erikmagraken) December 10, 2023

Respect for not following smith down with some more shots, that was a hell of a combo — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 10, 2023

Man that was an optically fascinating knockout by Khalil Rountree over Anthony Smith. He's come a long way since #TUF23!! #UFCVegas83 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) December 10, 2023

This seemed like a really dumb fight for Smith on late notice and it def played out that way. Rountree was on point and as violent as usual — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 10, 2023

Rountree is on some kinda roll. All coming together for him. pic.twitter.com/2Grk1UnSGG — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 10, 2023

Roundtree is an unit on his feet ! #UFCVegas83 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 10, 2023

MOST LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT KNOCKOUTS – UFC History

10 – Chuck Liddell

08 – Shogun Rua

07 – Khalil Rountree Jr. Rountree ties Carlos Ulberg for the longest active UFC win streak in the LHW division with his 5th consecutive win.#UFCVegas83 — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) December 10, 2023

Khalil Rountree leaving the cage after his KO win pic.twitter.com/bkqzAhjPuf — MMA Mania (@mmamania) December 10, 2023

Anthony Smith leaving the cage after his KO loss pic.twitter.com/aFHCOlw7Vd — MMA Mania (@mmamania) December 10, 2023

That is some serious power right there from Rountree #UFCVegas85 🤯 — Mike Malott (@Michael_Malott) December 10, 2023

