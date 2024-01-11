Social media reacts to UNC Basketball silencing the Wolf Pack

The UNC men’s basketball program traveled 23 miles to take on NC State with dibs on first place in the ACC on the line.

The bad blood between the two programs has reached new heights in the last few years, and the play on the court showed it as both teams struggled to find rhythm early on. In the first 15 minutes of action, turnovers and missed calls painted the picture, and frustration built on social media with fans in awe of the bad shooting and ACC refereeing.

Frustration only grew more, mostly directed at the officiating, with an alarming differential at the free throw line in the first half, with UNC having two free throw attempts compared to NC State’s 15. The second-half pace picked up as both teams traded buckets, keeping the score tight.

Despite the lack of calls, Armando Bacot riding the bench because of foul trouble, and a quiet scoring night for RJ Davis, UNC found a way to avoid the upset by beating NC State 67-54. Using the same formula to beat Pitt and Clemson, UNC has proven no matter the physicality of the opponent they can still get their buckets once they find their groove.

The win gives UNC sole first place in the ACC, passing another test in their journey for the National Championship. Let’s look at how social media reacted to UNC quieting the Wolf Pack.

The ACC has the worst refs in all of collegiate sports and it’s not even close #UNC #NCSU #ACC — David Ellis (@Dellis3290) January 11, 2024

Would love to see Bacot get that kind of leeway when he’s trying to start his offense. Not saying it’s illegal, just that he rarely gets that freedom. #UNC — Joey Powell (@Joey_Powell) January 11, 2024

Good fight! Stay with Mando. Big shots by Cormac & Harrison. Way to step up, boys. Keep playing hard, smart & together… Not an easy environment to play in #UNC — Andrew Zell (@AZell1986) January 11, 2024

I don’t like UNC but that’s the weakest flagrant foul I have ever seen lol — kosher (@blpsk8) January 11, 2024

I don’t wanna hear one thing from #NCSU fans about fouls. Two guys tied up, a little push off and a dude flailing his arms before he remotely falls and they call a flagrant. That’s some 🐴 💩 #UNC #ACC — Melvin Robertson (@S_W_O_L_E) January 11, 2024

About as bad a flagrant call as Maneks was against baylor. — Clutch Sports: UNC (@ClutchSportsUNC) January 11, 2024

If that was called on State, we’d be hearing about that for decades. — UNC Humor (@UNC_Humor) January 11, 2024

I cannot believe #UNC’s Armando Bacot gets called for a flagrant there. What are we doing?! — Spencer Schultz (@spenceschultz63) January 11, 2024

It’s going to be Burns vs Bacot all night long. — UNC Barstool (@UNCBarstool) January 11, 2024

Calling that a flagrant foul is not just upsetting—it’s disappointing. Truly baffling call. Do better, ACC refs. — Tar Heels of NYC (@TarHeelsofNYC) January 11, 2024

We can’t get a call tonight I see🤬🤬 — Marquise Williams (@1MjWilliams2) January 11, 2024

We just gonna ignore RJ getting hit on that shot at the buzzer? Got it. — Andrew Forrest (@Andrew_Forrest1) January 11, 2024

State fans when they lose and outshoot UNC from the free throw line by 10x pic.twitter.com/AsoSDgtd3O — Taylor Smith (@twsmith2014) January 11, 2024

Harrison Ingram is having one heck of a game!!! 16 rebounds through the first 30 mins of action for @UNC_Basketball — Spectacular Magazine Sports (@SpecMagSports) January 11, 2024

No matter what, NC state wishes it was UNC — Ben Patton (@BenPatton6) January 11, 2024

UNC's Seth Trimble with a pair of timely transition buckets, including one while drawing the whistle. That floating athleticism was a big help in this tight game where neither team is shooting well. — Aaron Beard (@aaronbeardap) January 11, 2024

All these ranked teams dropping games on the road and UNC is just handling business. #TarHeels pic.twitter.com/yB6gAku140 — Josh Cusick (@JC170822) January 11, 2024

UNC just wearing teams out. Three straight on the road. ROLLINGGGG — Parson Brown (@JSmoove_4) January 11, 2024

On a night of chaos in college basketball, the UNC Tar Heels reign supreme. — UNC Barstool (@UNCBarstool) January 11, 2024

4-0 start, and they beat NC State in Raleigh to do it 💪 pic.twitter.com/tZ9MiodpTA — Tar Heel Nation (@UNC_TarHeelFan) January 11, 2024

Not the prettiest victory, but UNC is proving they can win in a lot of different ways, and that should be very reassuring for Tar Heel fans. — Ross Martin (@RossMartinNC) January 11, 2024

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire