Social media reacts to Texas A&M’s new coaching hire

It’s a good time to appreciate where the Texas Longhorns football program is at compared to its in-state rival.

After Jimbo Fisher’s $77 million contract buyout, the Texas A&M Aggies began the search for a new head coach, which took less than a week.

Would Texas A&M have fired Fisher if Texas Longhorns weren’t 11-1, heading into the conference championship with College Football Playoff hopes on the line, and a third-year head coach in Steve Sarkisian? That’s unclear, but it certainly had to be in the back of their minds.

The Aggies could have kept Fisher in hopes of turning the program around, but it seems they are frightened of Texas and what they might do when the teams finally play again.

Mike Elko, former head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, was introduced on Monday as the new head coach of Texas A&M.

Elko didn’t receive a band or even a National Championship plaque with his name on it like Jimbo did in 2017. Perhaps they finally learning from their mistakes?

The new head coach was promptly greeted at the podium with Aggie yell leaders and some sort of swaying dance that Texas A&M does, and it has social media in a frenzy. Here are the best reactions that X (formerly Twitter) has to offer.

Welcome to the cult, Mike Elko pic.twitter.com/ewdCDogQvN — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 27, 2023

Texas A&M owes — at minimum — a combined $119 million to head football coaches before 2031. • Jimbo Fisher: $77 million

• Mike Elko: $42 million pic.twitter.com/LLq7df8Wjj — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 28, 2023

Jimbo Fisher, Mark Stoops, Mike Elko pic.twitter.com/jzKjpvbLzo — D 🏆 (@txforever) November 26, 2023

You know Elko is thinkin…. “wtf did I get myself into” — Andrew Hansen (@Andrew_Hansen13) November 27, 2023

Hires a new coach, celebrates by singing about Texas. It tracks. Little brother gonna little brother. https://t.co/otTFSPKu8i — Angry Bevo 🤘🏼 (@angrybevo21) November 28, 2023

Did they just win a national championship? https://t.co/tO4750Gv8j — College Football Report (@CFBRep) November 27, 2023

if this is real, i hope the program folds https://t.co/zxGGQ0sbbT — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) November 28, 2023

