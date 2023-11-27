Social Media Reacts: Sooners OC Jeff Lebby named next head coach at Mississippi State

The Oklahoma Sooners will have an offensive coordinator position to fill with the departure of Jeff Lebby to Mississippi State.

It was announced Sunday evening that Lebby agreed to a five-year deal to become the Bulldogs next head coach. Mississippi State is coming off of a 5-7 season in which they went 1-7 in SEC play.

Lebby takes over a tall task on an offense that finished 107th in points per game, 104th in total yards, and 111th in passing yards per game.

In 2023, Lebby helped the Sooners to No. 4 in the nation in total yards and No. 3 in scoring. There were some down moments like in the losses in Lawrence and Stillwater, but overall, he helped guys like Dillon Gabriel and Drake Stoops have career years.

Now, the question turns to who will take over. Seth Littrell has been mentioned as a possible replacement. But as the Sooners look into replacing Lebby, here’s how social media reacted to the news.

The Announcement

An offensive mastermind, a dynamic play caller and the engineer of some of the most feared offenses in college football. Please join us in welcoming the 36th head football coach in program history, Jeff Lebby! 📰 » https://t.co/VOgdIY8aMC@Coach_Leb | #HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/LEY36LlLeD — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) November 26, 2023

Elite 2024 TE Davon Mitchell still locked in

Former Sooner chimes in

Addition by subtraction 😁 lol just like Lincoln leaving was blessing in disguise so is this one … — Zack Sanchez (@Zsanchez33) November 26, 2023

Ain’t tryna disrespect the man either , it just wasn’t consistent enough .. too many guys on O showed signs of bein playmakers and nuthin was schemed for them all year .. can’t have tht from the guy calling plays — Zack Sanchez (@Zsanchez33) November 26, 2023

Elite Wide Receiver Zion Kearney still for Oklahoma

We cashed in already #boomer — Zion Kearney (@ZionKearney2024) November 26, 2023

Brayden Willis' mom chimes in

Seriously, I am SO happy for this man. I don't have to say all he did, but he believed in our son, and for that, I will ALWAYS be a Lebby fan! Congratulations, Coach! https://t.co/CGTm4pqVkK — Rhonda Reddic (@reddicrealtor) November 26, 2023

He was pretty good

I understand that there were off the field issues as well as situational play calling mishaps. What we aren’t going to do is act as if Lebbys resume don’t speak for itself. I don’t know if he’ll win at a high level but the proof is in the pudding and he’s got consistent top 10… — J🅿️ (@indy_sooner) November 26, 2023

Offenses produced

Lebby came to OU with the task of fielding a better offense than the previous coach who was widely considered the best offensive mind in the sport. In year two his offense was higher scoring than Riley’s which was led by the 2022 Heisman Winner. Congrats and thanks @Coach_Leb — Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) November 26, 2023

Sooners QB1 Speaks on Lebby

This man earned it! Best in the game! 🔥 @Coach_Leb https://t.co/0Nq6S8vbcu — Dillon Gabriel (@_dillongabriel_) November 26, 2023

Nothing changes for the No. 1 player in England

Still 100% committed 🔐 to OU — 3⭐️ OL Daniel Akinkunmi (@official_Grind4) November 27, 2023

Jackson Arnold may have to learn a new scheme

I hate this for Jackson Arnold more than anything. It would have been nice to head into the spring without having to learn a new scheme. I can't wait to see who BV brings in. This will be the most important offseason in @OU_Football history. #Sooners @selloutcrowd_ https://t.co/jGyakODyBZ — Sam Mayes (@AllmericanMayes) November 26, 2023

How it went down

Jeff Lebby was offered the job last night. Slept on it and accepted it late this afternoon, per sources. He informed the staff and administration moments ago. He’s expected to inform the players this evening and fly to Starkville. #Sooners — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 26, 2023

What a Mississippi State Commit is saying

NEW: Recruits are buzzing about Jeff Lebby taking over as head coach at Mississippi State. "That all should make any receiver in the country want to play for him." MORE for @Rivals: https://t.co/2H5jDDfTui pic.twitter.com/g6IZsfKDQu — Cole Patterson (@RivalsCole) November 27, 2023

Statement from Zac Selmon

Jeff Lebby to Mississippi State is official. AD Zac Selmon: "I am confident that Jeff is the perfect leader for the next exciting chapter of Mississippi State football. He will bring an exciting brand of football, elite student-athlete development, and a winning culture." — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 26, 2023

From Jeff Lebby

…This is a special place with special people and a football program with a storied tradition. I couldn't be more thrilled to add our dynamic offensive scheme to an NFL powerhouse with a nationally regarded history of elite defensive play… — Jon Sokoloff (@JonSokoloff) November 26, 2023

Not everyone is giving the hire glowing reviews

nothing about jeff lebby’s history suggests he knows how to be a leader let alone a perfect one https://t.co/PsKzZk8UTt — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) November 26, 2023

Interesting idea

Lebby gone. Go grab Kliff 👀 — #Gabriel2Farooq (@EazyBeezy7) November 26, 2023

It was a questionable hire

Hated the hire from the jump glad he is gone https://t.co/WH7EKJHwsY — oklahomagirl (@KLynnsoonergrl) November 27, 2023

Jackson Arnold is quite the inducement

If he's the guy, I can't wait to see what Coach Seth Littrell can dial up for Jackson Arnold. #BOOMER https://t.co/RUmBD34FMu — Tattoo Baker 🎥✨ (@QB1TATT00) November 26, 2023

Sooners went from Riley to Lebby with little difference

just remember guys, in this era, replacing an offensive play caller is way easier than a defensive one — ⭕️ℂ𝖊𝖊𝕯𝖊𝖊 𝔾𝕆𝔸𝕋🧬 (@CeeDeesGOAT) November 27, 2023

He'll be good, but can they be good enough

Mississippi St fans know what they’re getting. When Lebby is in his bag, he’s good. Still learning to do and very curious how he does as an HC. My main gripe about him was being consistently inconsistent, but also working through flaws. Wonder how long MSST gives him to be… — K. Mehrabian (@K_Mehrabian) November 26, 2023

That part

I am happy for Lebby getting this opportunity. I am also incredibly happy we will no longer be associated with Art Briles. — 𝙹𝙸𝙼𝙼𝚈 𝙶𝚁𝙴𝙴𝙽𝙱𝙴𝙰𝙽𝚂 (@soonersonly) November 26, 2023

No longer have to deal with that other thing

Who gets the next shot

I’m fine with Lebby leaving, he gets to run his own SEC program with a Joe C protege as his boss. Leach, Mangino, Long, Wilson, Heuple and Riley all left and we were just fine. I’m excited for another play caller to get a shot… — JG🏴‍☠️ (@SoonerJG) November 26, 2023

Took the Bedlam and KU losses like a pro

Hey at least Jeff Lebby didn't hop on a plane directly after a hard loss and suddenly appear as a coach elsewhere.

Kudos to him for that. — Major Grumpy Dool Of Stutsman Army (@PCSoonersFan) November 26, 2023

Been an interesting climb

Lebby continues falling forward — Allen Kenney (@BlatantHomerism) November 26, 2023

Seems like it could go one of two ways

Wow – Mississippi State is a TOUGH job and not an easy place to win. Lebby is a SHARP guy but it couldn't surprise to see him leave or get fired after a few years MAX. https://t.co/47d32w7w30 — Utah Football Stats and Analysis (@UtahCFBstats) November 27, 2023

MSU turning it up to welcome Lebby

Here at George M. Bryan airport. Jeff Lebby should be arriving in the next hour. pic.twitter.com/1bDViqaEAH — Robbie Faulk (@robbiefaulk247) November 27, 2023

He has a point

Incorrect. Seth is a smart guy that can run the exact same offense as Lebby except probably better situationally for the fact he was a head coach for years and had to manage games. https://t.co/YSe6PqK9DM — Go Boomer 💣 (@Owenfieldhype) November 26, 2023

