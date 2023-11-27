Advertisement

Social Media Reacts: Sooners OC Jeff Lebby named next head coach at Mississippi State

The Oklahoma Sooners will have an offensive coordinator position to fill with the departure of Jeff Lebby to Mississippi State.

It was announced Sunday evening that Lebby agreed to a five-year deal to become the Bulldogs next head coach. Mississippi State is coming off of a 5-7 season in which they went 1-7 in SEC play.

Lebby takes over a tall task on an offense that finished 107th in points per game, 104th in total yards, and 111th in passing yards per game.

In 2023, Lebby helped the Sooners to No. 4 in the nation in total yards and No. 3 in scoring. There were some down moments like in the losses in Lawrence and Stillwater, but overall, he helped guys like Dillon Gabriel and Drake Stoops have career years.

Now, the question turns to who will take over. Seth Littrell has been mentioned as a possible replacement. But as the Sooners look into replacing Lebby, here’s how social media reacted to the news.

The Announcement

Elite 2024 TE Davon Mitchell still locked in

Former Sooner chimes in

Elite Wide Receiver Zion Kearney still for Oklahoma

Brayden Willis' mom chimes in

He was pretty good

Offenses produced

Sooners QB1 Speaks on Lebby

Nothing changes for the No. 1 player in England

Jackson Arnold may have to learn a new scheme

How it went down

What a Mississippi State Commit is saying

Statement from Zac Selmon

From Jeff Lebby

Not everyone is giving the hire glowing reviews

Interesting idea

It was a questionable hire

Jackson Arnold is quite the inducement

Sooners went from Riley to Lebby with little difference

He'll be good, but can they be good enough

That part

No longer have to deal with that other thing

Who gets the next shot

Took the Bedlam and KU losses like a pro

Been an interesting climb

Seems like it could go one of two ways

MSU turning it up to welcome Lebby

He has a point

