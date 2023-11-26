Social media reacts to Audric Estime scoring game’s first touchdown

There’s no telling what Notre Dame running back Audric Estime will do after the game against Stanford. Will he sit out the bowl game in preparation for the NFL draft? Is he somehow coming back for another season, thus making that question irrelevant? We’ll get the answer to that later, but for now, here he is running 39 yards for the game’s first touchdown, giving the Irish a 7-3 lead:

Appreciate Estime while you still can, Irish fans. He has had a special season and probably should be honored more than he will be. Even with a barren trophy case for this season though, he has been one heck of a bright spot for an offense that always has come out very prepared or not prepared at all.

People took to social media after the touchdown to express their thoughts about it. Here is some of the best of what was tweeted:

Tyler Horka

Audric Estimé is running like a mad man tonight. Touchdown Notre Dame. — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) November 26, 2023

One Foot Down

DAMSHA BUA AUDRIC ESTIME WOULD BEAT THE CRAP OUT OF THE ENTIRE DOAK WALKER COMMITTEE pic.twitter.com/iYqxgAdGPF — One Foot Down (@OneFootDown) November 26, 2023

Drew Mentock

Audric Estime scores a 39-yard rushing touchdown. He's well on his way to his sixth 100-yard game of the season. In less than 10 minutes of game time, the junior running back has four carries for 61 yards and a score. — Drew Mentock (@AndrewMentock) November 26, 2023

John Reeves

Audric Estime on not being a semifinalist for the Doak Walker award… pic.twitter.com/QILLi2SA6n — John Reeves (@reevesjw) November 26, 2023

Maddie Hartley

What a joy it is to watch Audric Estime play football — Maddie Hartley (@madelynnhartley) November 26, 2023

Liam Farrell

Yeah… Audric Estime is running like a man possessed tonight. He’s here to make a statement tonight☘️ 39-yard touchdown run makes it 7-3 Irish — Liam Farrell (@LiamFarrell_IT) November 26, 2023

Angelo Di Carlo

A 39 yard burst up the middle for Audric Estime puts Notre Dame ahead 7-3 at Stanford with 5:37 left in the 1st quarter. — Angelo Di Carlo (@angdicarlo) November 26, 2023

Jeff Herschberger

If Estime doesn’t have 300 yards and 7 TDs by the end of this game, we’ve done something wrong. Stanford can’t handle the ND O-Line. Give it to the best running back in the country and let him do his thing. — Jeff Herschberger (@JDHerschberger) November 26, 2023

Ivan Canfield

Audric Estime : good at ball — ivan (@ivancanfield) November 26, 2023

Nate Atkins

Estime 😮‍💨 — Nate Atkins (@Nate_Atkins3) November 26, 2023

Ross Higginbotham

Audric Estime with a big run for an Irish touchdown. — Ross Higginbotham (@NDHiggs) November 26, 2023

