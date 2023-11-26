Advertisement

Social media reacts to Audric Estime scoring game’s first touchdown

Geoffrey Clark
·2 min read

There’s no telling what Notre Dame running back Audric Estime will do after the game against Stanford. Will he sit out the bowl game in preparation for the NFL draft? Is he somehow coming back for another season, thus making that question irrelevant? We’ll get the answer to that later, but for now, here he is running 39 yards for the game’s first touchdown, giving the Irish a 7-3 lead:

Appreciate Estime while you still can, Irish fans. He has had a special season and probably should be honored more than he will be. Even with a barren trophy case for this season though, he has been one heck of a bright spot for an offense that always has come out very prepared or not prepared at all.

People took to social media after the touchdown to express their thoughts about it. Here is some of the best of what was tweeted:

