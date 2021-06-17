Round 1 leaderboard:

Brooks Koepka is among the early starters in Round 1 of U.S. Open; get all the updates

Soccer-UEFA reminds teams of sponsorship obligations after Ronaldo Coca-Cola case

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simon Evans
·2 min read
  • Euro 2020 - Portugal Press Conference
  • FILE PHOTO: Europa League - Round of 16 draw
  • Euro 2020 - Portugal Press Conference
1 / 3

Soccer-UEFA reminds teams of sponsorship obligations after Ronaldo Coca-Cola case

Euro 2020 - Portugal Press Conference
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Simon Evans

(Reuters) -European soccer's governing body UEFA has responded to Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo's removal of a Coca-Cola bottle at a Euro 2020 news conference by telling teams they have contractual obligations towards tournament sponsors.

Ronaldo moved Coca-Cola bottles aside as he sat down to speak to the media on the eve of Tuesday’s Group F opener against Hungary in Budapest, which Portugal won 3-0.

The 36-year-old then held up a bottle of water and said “Agua” in Portuguese, making headlines.

A day later, France midfielder Paul Pogba, who is a Muslim, removed a Heineken beer bottle from in front of him after France's 1-0 victory over Germany.

Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli also moved Coca-Cola bottles aside and placed a bottle of water in front of him before speaking to the press after his Man of the Match display in a 3-0 win against Switzerland on Wednesday.

“UEFA has reminded participating teams that partnerships are integral to the delivery of the tournament and to ensuring the development of football across Europe, including for youth and women," the tournament organisers said on Thursday.

UEFA's Euro 2020 tournament director Martin Kallen said the main issue had been with Ronaldo's action but there was an understanding of players who did such things for religious reasons.

"If it is for religious reasons, they don't need to have a bottle there," said Kallen.

He told reporters the contractual obligations regarding sponsors was part of the tournament regulations signed up to by the national federations.

UEFA has not taken any disciplinary action over the incidents and Kallen said any sanctions would be a matter for federations. UEFA would not directly fine players, he added.

"We are never fining a player directly from the UEFA side, we do this always through the participating national association and they can look if they go further," said Kallen.

The UEFA official did not however rule out punishments if there are further cases.

"We have regulations signed by the participating federations. We have reminded them of their obligations but of course this (fining) is always a possibility," he said.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Recommended Stories

  • Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice to be top-scoring player in Euro championships history

    Ronaldo now has 11 goals across five Euro tournaments.

  • France's Pavard didn't 'lose consciousness', says UEFA

    UEFA on Thursday said that France defender Benjamin Pavard did "not lose consciousness" when he fell on his head during his team's Euro 2020 win over Germany.

  • Soccer-Denmark and Belgium pause Euro clash to honour Eriksen

    Denmark and Belgium stopped their Euro 2020 Group B clash on Thursday for a minute's applause as a tribute to Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest in the Danes' opener against Finland at the Parken Stadium. As the stadium match clock showed minute 10 - Eriksen's shirt number - Belgium's Dries Mertens brought play to a halt and the players applauded as the Danish crowd unfurled a banner saying: "All of Denmark is with you Christian". Eriksen is recovering at a nearby hospital and will have an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) fitted to regulate his heart rhythm.

  • Slovakia's Vavro tests positive for coronavirus at Euro 2020

    Slovakia defender Denis Vavro and a member of the team’s coaching staff have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the European Championship match against Sweden, coach Stefan Tarkovic said Thursday. Tarkovic said Vavro has no symptoms and is isolating. Testing took place at the team's training base in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, two days after Slovakia's first game of the tournament in the Russian city.

  • Soccer stars snub drink sponsors at Euro 2020

    First it was Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo. At a news conference during the Euro 2020 soccer championships he removed two Coca-Cola bottles from view. And appeared to urge people to drink water instead. Now it looks like he's started a thing. France midfielder Paul Pogba, a practicing Muslim, removed a Heineken bottle during his post-match appearance. Then it was the turn of Italy's Manuel Locatelli. He too moved a pair of Coca-Cola bottles, though this time they didn't quite disappear from shot. It's all a huge embarrassment for tournament organiser UEFA. The European soccer ruling body had to issue a statement defending Coca-Cola. It says the firm produces all sorts of drinks, including water. The moving bottles have also moved markets. Coca-Cola shares dipped 1.6% percent after Ronaldo's intervention, wiping about $4 billion off the company's value. Marketing gurus say it all calls into question traditional models of brand promotion. Neil Graney is a marketing and management expert at Durham University Business School: "I think what the bigger brands need to concern themselves with is, two things really, in terms of how they activate their sponsorship: is such a thing as Coca Cola bottles and Heineken bottles at press conferences is that outdated? Is there better ways of activating that sponsorship?"Heineken and Coca-Cola didn't immediately comment on the soccer stars' actions. But the firms may find that future news conferences make uncomfortable viewing.

  • Soccer-Yarmolenko helps Ukraine beat N Macedonia to end losing streak

    BUCHAREST (Reuters) -Andriy Yarmolenko grabbed a goal and an assist as Ukraine beat North Macedonia 2-1 on Thursday to end a run of six consecutive losses at the European Championship and boost their chances of reaching the knockout stages. North Macedonia, who also lost 3-1 to Austria in their first game, have not rolled over as easily as some thought, but their hopes of reaching the last 16 in their maiden Euros appearance depend on beating the Netherlands in their final Group C game. Ukraine are yet to keep a clean sheet at the Euros but they at least broke their losing streak, inspired by their 31-year-old captain and marauding winger Yarmolenko in his and his nation's third appearance at the tournament.

  • No Neymar on Brazil Olympic men’s soccer roster

    Neymar produced perhaps the signature moment of the Rio Olympics. He won't be at the Tokyo Games.

  • 'Superman' Buffon returns to relegated Parma after two decades

    Goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon has returned to Parma two decades after leaving the Italian club who were relegated last season.

  • The end of Big Ben and Jamieis Jeopardy: the best storylines for the NFL season

    As preseason emerges on the horizon, we take a look at the most fascinating players coming into the new campaign Jameis Winston has a chance to establish himself at a team led by Drew Brees for years. Photograph: David Grunfeld/AP The NFL’s annual summer minicamps are underway and training camps are right around the corner. Now is as good a time as any to look ahead to the most fascinating players heading into the 2021 season, non-Aaron Rodgers division. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins You have t

  • Unleashed: Prescott predicts breakout season for Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

    Dak Prescott only played four full games with CeeDee Lamb in 2020. However, he feels the second-year stud will improve on his rookie year.

  • 3 things we learned from Ukraine v. North Macedonia

    Ukraine beat North Macedonia in a thrilling game in Bucharest, as Andriy Yarmolenko provided the moments of quality to secure a win in Group C.

  • Our Editors Have Predicted Which Runners Will Make the 2021 U.S. Olympic Track Team

    The nation’s top runners are set to race for a coveted spot on the Olympic team. Who has the best chance in each event? The Runner’s World editors make their picks.

  • Dwayne Haskins: I want to prove that I love football

    When Dwayne Haskins flamed out a year and a half after Washington chose him in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, some critics said he just didn’t care enough to put in the work it takes to be a great quarterback. Haskins says that’s not the case. Now just trying to earn a [more]

  • Former Packers executive: Aaron Rodgers standoff likely to last through training camp

    Former Packers executive Andrew Brandt also addressed remarks by team president Mark Murphy, who referred to Aaron Rodgers as a "complicated fella."

  • Soccer-Ukraine affected by nerves in win over North Macedonia - Shevchenko

    Ukraine struggled to conquer their nerves against North Macedonia at the European Championship, coach Andriy Shevchenko said after his team's nail-biting 2-1 victory at the National Arena Bucharest on Thursday. Shevchenko's team dominated the first half against the lowest-ranked side at the finals, going into the interval two goals ahead, but went off the boil in the second half, nearly conceding from North Macedonia's first attack. Ukraine's Georgiy Bushchan denied midfielder Arijan Ademi in the 47th minute and that attempt set the tone for a much more competitive game in which North Macedonia pulled a goal back via Ezgjan Alioski, who followed up after his penalty was saved.

  • Benjamin Pavard says he lost consciousness for 10 to 15 seconds after collision with Robin Gosens

    Benjamin Pavard continued to play after getting knocked out.

  • Russia defender Mario Fernandes cleared of vertebra damage after fall at Euro 2020

    Mario Fernandes landed directly on his back after trying to head the ball and had to be carted off the field on Wednesday.

  • Soccer-France's Coman leaves Euro 2020 squad to attend birth of child

    The decision was authorised by coach Didier Deschamps and the federation gave the Bayern Munich winger permission after consultation with governing body UEFA and its COVID cell. "After consultation with UEFA and the UEFA COVID cell, Didier Deschamps and the Federation authorized Kingsley Coman to join his partner and attend the birth of his child," the FFF said.

  • Sports have been making the same dangerous mistake UEFA made with Denmark for far too long

    Everyone deals with grief and trauma differently. So why were the Danes forced to all deal with it the same way?

  • Carolina Hurricanes agree to new contract with coach Rod Brind’Amour

    Rod Brind’Amour, a finalist for NHL coach of the year, agrees to a three-year deal, keeping him at the helm of a team that has made the playoffs each year he coached.