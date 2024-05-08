The Soccer Tournament: Swans enter $1m event

A Swansea City side will be part of The Soccer Tournament, a football festival taking place from 5-10 June in North Carolina.

After the competition's inaugural event last year, the 2024 edition will feature two seven-a-side competitions, one involving 48 men's teams and another featuring eight women's teams.

A $1m winner-take-all prize awaits the victorious team in each competition.

Swansea will be represented at The Soccer Tournament for the first time, with club legend and ambassador Lee Trundle captaining the 'AU Vodka Swans'.

Swansea say the squad will include a mix of local talent, small-sided specialist players and a footballing influencer.

Striker Trundle played in last year's tournament for the Wrexham Red Dragons.

Wrexham exited that tournament after a 4-3 defeat to Conrad & Beasley United in the round of 16.

The Swans and Wrexham will be joined by a number of high-profile European clubs in this year's edition, including Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Villarreal.

The tournament will also featured newly created sides, with former Premier League stars Sergio Aguero and Nani both entering teams.

The Swans have been drawn in men's group C and will face Tobacco Road FC, Socceroof and FitBodega Vancouver. Their opening games is against Socceroof on Wednesday, 5 June.