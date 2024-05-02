Sneyd signs new two-year deal with Salford

Salford Red Devils half-back Marc Sneyd has signed a new two-year deal to remain with the Super League club.

Sneyd, 33, returned to Salford from Hull FC for the 2022 season on an initial three-year deal having previously played for the club between 2010 and 2014.

He has set up 10 tries and kicked 31 goals so far this season.

Sneyd reached the Super League play-offs in his first season back and has been on the winning side in all six of the Red Devils' Super League victories this season and has also contributed two drop-goals.

"I am delighted to extend my stay at Salford. My family are really settled and I am enjoying playing rugby alongside these group of lads," he told the club website.

Head coach Paul Rowley added: "I believe he is the sort of character and technician that doesn't come along too often so, when you have that person in your club, you don't let them go."

Sneyd has kicked a total of 311 goals for Salford across his two spells and recently replaced Steve Blakeley as the club's all-time top scorer in the Super League era.