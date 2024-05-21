Smith & Patrick leave Sutton as Arnold extends stay

Harry Smith's 11 goals in League Two this season saw him became the first Sutton player to get into double figures for goals in an EFL campaign [Rex Features]

Relegated Sutton United have confirmed striker Harry Smith and winger Omari Patrick will depart the club after turning down new contracts.

The Yellows said the pair had been offered the chance to stay at the club but had rejected the proposals.

Sutton were relegated from League Two to the National League after finishing 23rd this season, ending a three-year run in England's fourth tier.

Elsewhere, goalkeeper Steve Arnold has signed a contract extension to stay with the club until the end of next season.

Top-scorer Smith, 29, joined the club ahead of the 2023-24 campaign from Leyton Orient, scoring 14 times in 42 appearances.

Patrick, 27, signed last summer from Carlisle United, scoring five times in 35 games.

Arnold, 34, played in 15 games last season, including the final 13 of the campaign.