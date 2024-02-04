Smart opens up about emotional return to Boston, trade to Memphis originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Sunday marked an emotional night at TD Garden with Marcus Smart in town for the first time since being sent to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Smart was shipped to Memphis in the three-team June trade that brought Kristaps Porzingis from Washington to Boston. The deal ended Smart's memorable nine-year tenure with the Celtics and made Sunday's C's-Grizzlies matchup one to circle on the calendar heading into the 2023-24 campaign.

Before the game, Smart described how it feels to be back in the city he called home for nearly a decade.

"Boston is definitely a second home for me," Smart said. "I spent a little bit over half my life here almost. I got here when I was 20. Now, I'm about to be turning 30 in March. I can go on all day about everything that I've experienced here, but just the way that Boston took me in. We all know playing in this city isn't the easiest and there's plenty of times where they let us know about it, especially me.

"But everything is always great here and I speak for everybody, opposing team and guys who have played here, that there's nothing like playing in this place and playing in this city and with these fans, and they allowed me to grow. They allowed me to see a different side of myself and they watched me become a man. So, my favorite things will always be here, but they definitely have shaped my life and in many ways (more) than one."

For the first time in his career, Smart entered TD Garden as a visitor. He was asked how it felt to walk into the other locker room upon his arrival.

"Smaller," he joked. "It's different, we all know. But it's unique. I was able for nine years to sit in that locker room and experience the home crowd, and I always had to hear about opposing teams coming in and the difference in what they feel. So, the uniqueness of being able to be on that side now, to understand how much power playing in the Garden really has."

After Smart was traded, he made it clear he was frustrated with how the deal went down. He claimed the Celtics assured him he would not be moved.

Now eight months removed from the trade, he reflected on how his C's tenure came to an end.

"I understand this business and I tell people to this day, if it was me, I'd make the same business decision as well," Smart said about the trade. "All I asked was that, you know, could've gave a heads up or just a simple, 'Hey, you've been here nine years, we just want to let you know this is what's going on.' Perfect. At the end of the day, I'm a businessman as well.

"So that's what it was. But I was able to keep my mind off of it. There's no ill will towards the organization, towards my teammates, towards the coaching staff. I love everybody and I'm thankful to have had the opportunity to play with those guys."

The Celtics showed how they feel about Smart with an incredible tribute video during Sunday's game. The fans at TD Garden gave Smart a standing ovation along with "We love Marcus" chants.

Smart unfortunately wasn't able to suit up against his former team due to a finger injury. He was ruled out for at least six weeks after sustaining the injury on Jan. 9.

You can watch Smart's full press conference below, or on YouTube.