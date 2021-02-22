Small victories apparent in IHSAA sectional draw

Feb. 22—There are sectional championships, but there are also smaller victories. And in that spirit, the Indiana High School Athletic Association's draw of pairings for the boys high school basketball sectionals that begin in less than two weeks were kind to North Vermillion and White River Valley.

Not to mention Shakamak and Covington.

Both the Falcons and Wolverines have won just once this season, but North Vermillion drew the team it's beaten — Attica — in the Class A Attica Sectional, and WRV will play Bloomington Lighthouse next week (those two teams also play each other Monday) in a game the Wolverines could win at the Class A Clay City Sectional.

Waiting in the bye bracket are 10th-ranked Covington, to meet either the Falcons or Red Ramblers, and the Lakers, who have already beaten both WRV and Bloomington Lighthouse handily.

Those scheduling quirks aside, the Wabash Valley teams appear to have fairly neutral draws.

At the Class 4A Avon Sectional, Terre Haute North gets a rematch with top-10 foe Plainfield on March 2 while Terre Haute South gets a bye. The Braves could also face a Brownsburg team that beat them earlier, although they could face a Mooresville team they've already beaten.

In Class 3A, West Vigo and Northview drew each other at the Owen Valley Sectional, in a bracket that also includes the host Patriots and Brownstown Central. South Vermillion has the bye, possibly facing Edgewood in a semifinal game.

Also in Class 3A, Sullivan's Golden Arrows drew Washington in the Hatchet House — not as tough a task as it might have been in other years, but not a cinch.

In Class 2A's Eastern Greene Sectional, Linton will have to beat South Knox, then avenge a loss to the host team to reach the finals. Parke Heritage drew the host team at the Cloverdale Sectional, while Riverton Parke will open against Cascade.

In the two previously mentioned Class A tournaments, Lafayette Central Catholic also has a bye at Attica, where Covington tries to keep a sectional-championship streak alive, and favored Bloomfield will have to beat the host team and then either North Central or Eminence to get to the championship game.

Story continues

Class 4A, at Avon

March 2 — Mooresville vs. Brownsburg, followed by Terre Haute North vs. Plainfield

March 5 — Terre Haute South vs. Mooresville-Brownsburg winner, followed by Avon vs. Terre Haute North-Plainfield winner

Class 3A, at Owen Valley

March 2 — Brown County vs. Edgewood

March 3 — West Vigo vs. Northview, followed by Owen Valley vs. Brownstown Central

March 5 — South Vermillion vs. Brown County-Edgewood winners, followed by March 3 winners

Class 3A, at Washington

March 2 — Washington vs. Sullivan

March 5 — Pike Central vs. Vincennes Lincoln, followed by Princeton vs. Washington-Sullivan winner

Class 2A, at Cloverdale

March 2 — Cloverdale vs. Parke Heritage

March 3 — South Putnam vs. North Putnam, followed by Riverton Parke vs. Cascade

March 5 — Southmont vs. Cloverdale-Parke Heritage winner, followed by March 3 winners

Class 2A, at Eastern Greene

March 2 — South Knox vs. Linton

March 5 — North Knox vs. Mitchell, followed by Eastern Greene vs. South Knox-Linton winner

Class A, at Attica

March 2 — Clinton Central vs. Faith Christian, followed by Attica vs. North Vermillion

March 5 — Lafayette Central Catholic vs. Clinton Central-Faith Christian winner, followed by Covington vs. Attica-North Vermillion winner

Class A, at Clay City

March 2 — White River Valley vs. Lighthouse Christian

March 3 — Eminence vs. North Central, followed by Clay City vs. Bloomfield

March 5 — Shakamak vs. WRV-Lighthouse Christian winner, followed by March 3 winners

All championship games March 6