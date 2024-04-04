SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Carthage is home of football champions

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Located in the very center of Panola County where US Highway 56 and 79 meet, is Carthage, the town synonymous with football greatness.

Spearman Holland named the town after Carthage, Mississippi, according to the Texas State Historical Association.

The town got their first post office back in 1849 and the town’s first courthouse which was made of pine logs was also put up that year in August, the THSA said.

By 1860, the city had a school, church and the Panola Male and Female Academy.

Carthage is home to Texas Country Music Hall of Fame which commemorates local legends like Tex Ritter and other country stars from across the state.

In 2011, the film “Bernie”, staring Jack Black, Shirley MacLaine and Matthew McConaughey, depicted the story of Marjorie Nugent who was murdered in Carthage in 1996.

Nowadays the town has more than 6,500 people and is known for its Carthage Bulldogs high school football team who have won nine state school championships since 2008 with coach Scott Surrat.

