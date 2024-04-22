Slow start costs Hearts again - Grant

Failure to get off to a fast start was again Hearts' downfall in their Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Rangers, says midfielder Jorge Grant.

A goal after five minutes from Cyriel Dessers made an uphill task more challenging almost instantly for the Gorgie side.

Hearts suffered from a similar lapse in February at Ibrox when Mohamed Diomande's second-minute opener prompted a 5-0 drubbing.

"We wanted to start fast and didn't do that," Grant said. "Unfortunately we've given them a goal again like we did last time.

"We're disappointed with the goals, especially the first to put us on the back foot. We've got to start better, that killed us [on Saturday] and last time we played them.

"It's little moments we need to tighten up on."