Will Slot up a 'pedestrian' pace?

Carteret Analytics - which provides detailed manager assessments to Premier League, EFL, Bundesliga and MLS clubs - has assessed Arne Slot and compared his style of football to that of Jurgen Klopp's, using quantitative metrics indicating strengths and weaknesses (as at 30 April 2024).

The company says: "There are some similarities between the two managers. Both Slot and Klopp are strong advocates of 4-3-3 formations which might assist with a transition of the current Liverpool squad from Klopp to Slot, and both enjoy identical levels of possession.

"Nevertheless, there is a notable difference in how Slot and Klopp implement the 4-3-3 formation. If Klopp is heavy metal football, then Slot is classical music.

"Slot has similarly high levels of possession, but the build and transition through the phases - from defence to attack - is much slower. Slot's teams do also seem to be more 'leaky', allowing the opposition to convert more shots to goals."

Slot has a high level of 'football intelligence', according to Carteret Analytics, and a good understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of his own players.

But the Dutchman "may need to adapt" in order to achieve similar levels of success as Klopp.

"He has the advantage of being well versed in a 4-3-3 formation, and as such the current Liverpool players do not have to adapt to a completely different style of play or formations," the analysts add.

"However, the pace of play could be dramatically different if Slot continues with his current approach at Feyenoord.

"And it is this that raises a key question for Liverpool supporters who have become accustomed to a particular attacking style of play under Klopp.

"Will they be happy with a much more methodical and, by comparison, pedestrian style of play?

"Or, instead of the players and supporters having to adapt to a slower style of play, could Slot himself swap his preferred classical music football for a bit more heavy metal and increase the tempo and speed of transition from defence to attack?"

