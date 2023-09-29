Slice Day sponsored by Pizza Hut: Rutgers football vs. Wagner

On Saturday, Rutgers football will kick off Week 5 against the Wagner Seahawks for the Big Ten program’s last non-conference game of the 2023 season. The Scarlet Knights have won their last nine non-conference games since 2019 and will look to capture their tenth in Week 5.

All fans attending Saturday’s game will receive one-dollar pizza slices sponsored by Pizza Hut. The Pizza Hut promotion will start at pre-game (2:30 p.m.) and last through the first quarter. All Rutgers students attending the game will receive a free ticket and a free slice during the pre-game (while supplies last) at concession stands inside the stadium.

The Rutgers Boardwalk will open to fans at 11 a.m. as the Scarlet Knights kick off its first-ever PizzaFest. The boardwalk will have pizza rice balls, pizza donuts, pizza ice cream, pizza cheesesteaks, pizza coffee, and more pizza. Also, the Scarlet Knights will offer a pizza-making class for fans.

The Scarlet Knights will arrive at 12:45 p.m. as they kick off the parade, Pep Rally, and Scarlet Walk. SHI Stadium doors will open up at 1:30 p.m. as fans can start filing in to watch the team warm up. Once the game kicks off, special-edition “Rutgers Pizza” t-shirts will be thrown out to fans during the game.

