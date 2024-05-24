Skyland Roberson knocks Charlotte Catholic out of the NCHSAA 4A baseball playoffs

Charlotte Catholic was swept by Skyland’s T.C. Roberson High School in the NCHSAA 4A baseball Western Regional championship on Thursday.

The Cougars lost the second game of a best-of-three series to the reigning 4A state champions, 3-1.

Despite a better performance than in a 13-0 loss in Game 1 Tuesday, Charlotte Catholic couldn’t muster enough offense to force a deciding Game 3.

The game began with both teams getting quick outs but in the top of the third, Roberson got on the boardwhen Parker Filipek scored after a sacrifice hit from Zeb Swangim.

Charlotte Catholic tied the game when John Hucko scored on a sacrifice bunt from Alex Hoffman in the bottom of the third.

But in the top of the fourth, after walking to first base, Roberson’s Carson Heath stole second and scored when Reno Jeter ground out to first base to take a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the fifth, Swangim hit a single to center, stole second base and scored on a single by Jake Parham.

Despite Charlotte Catholic ending the game with seven hits to Roberson’s three, the Cougars could not manufacture any more runs.

Roberson, the reigning 4A state champion, will play the winner of the East Regional championship between Ashley and Cardinal Gibbons.

THREE WHO MADE A DIFFERENCE

Micah Simpson, T.C Roberson: The winning pitcher closed the game out with two strikeouts.

Zeb Swangim, T.C Roberson: Swangim’s pivotal fifth ending with a single, a stolen base and a run, shifted the momentum for Roberson.

Alex Hoffman, Charlotte Catholic: Hoffman’s sacrifice bunt gave the Cougars their only run.

Game Summary

Roberson 0 0 1 1 1 0 0— 3 3 1

Catholic 0 0 1 0 0 0 0— 1 7 2

WP: Micah Simpson

PHOTOS: Roberson tops Catholic in regionals