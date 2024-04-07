Skye Nicolson beats Sarah Mahfoud to claim WBC featherweight title

Nicolson has her sights set on fighting Amanda Serrano [Getty Images]

Australian Skye Nicolson outpointed Denmark's Sarah Mahfoud to claim the WBC featherweight title in Las Vegas.

Nicolson, who is based in the UK, was a comfortable winner, the judges scoring the fight 100-90 100-90 99-91 in the 28-year-old's favour.

Nicolson, who now has 10 wins from 10 fights, then called out WBA, WBO and IBF champion Amanda Serrano.

"I'm ready when she's ready. I want the belts. It's nothing personal Amanda, but I'm ready when you are," she said.

Serrano vacated the WBC featherweight title in December after the sanctioning body refused to allow three-minute rounds for women fighters competing for their titles.

Nicolson won the interim belt by beating Lucy Wildheart before fighting Mahfoud for the vacant belt over 10 two-minute rounds.

"If the only way to fight Amanda Serrano is over 12 three-minute rounds then talk to my team and we'll make it happen," added Nicolson.

Meanwhile, on the same card Great Britain's Gal Yafai stopped Argentine Agustin Gauto in the eighth round of their flyweight bout.

The win means Yafai, the 2020 Olympic champion, has won all of his seven professional fights.